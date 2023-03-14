Monkey appears on woman’s porch and rips her ‘ear in half’ in Oklahoma attack, she says

Someone’s pet monkey attacked an Oklahoma woman who called police for help, then someone she knew shot and killed the primate, according to local news outlets.

Brittany Parker said she was sitting down, looking out her window, when she spotted the monkey, KOKH reported.

“I took a second glance and said ‘Oh my God! There is a monkey on the front porch,’” she recalled to the Oklahoma City TV station.

The monkey was trying to get into her house, KXII reported, and it broke off part of her storm door’s handle.

Officers with the Dickson Police Department were called to the woman’s house at about 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, according to a news release.

As they arrived, they saw the monkey in front of the home, authorities said. The officers requested help from an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation game warden.

Parker went outside when officers arrived, KOKH reported.

But as an officer got out of his patrol vehicle, the monkey jumped onto the back of the vehicle, according to the release.

That’s when the monkey ran toward the woman, climbed onto her and attacked, authorities said.

“He crawled up my back, yanked out multiple wads of hair and then ripped my ear in half,” Parker told KXII. “And it was just hanging.”

The woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said. Meanwhile, the monkey “ran into a wooded area” out of sight from authorities.

As law enforcement continued searching for the monkey, officers said they spoke to the monkey’s owners, who also tried to catch it.

“As we were looking for the primate, two shots were fired,” Dickson police chief Tim Duncan told KOKH. “The shots came from the area of the victim’s residence. Officers went back to the house and found that a family member of the victim shot and killed the primate.”

The monkey’s body was collected, police said, and it will be sent to the Oklahoma Disease Laboratory for testing.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Since the woman was injured pretty badly, we’re taking the information to the district attorney’s office, and they’ll make a final decision on what they want to do with this case,” Duncan told KXII.

Story continues

In Oklahoma, most primates can be legally owned. This excludes great apes, which require written permission from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation director.

Dickson is about 105 miles southeast of downtown Oklahoma City.

Pet zebra bites man’s arm off, then is shot and killed by deputies, Ohio sheriff says