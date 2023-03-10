Monkey business! Hundreds of monkeys cross a road, halt traffic in China
Drivers in China's Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture witnessed a huge group of primates crossing a road and forcing the cars to halt.
Drivers in China's Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture witnessed a huge group of primates crossing a road and forcing the cars to halt.
A hybrid version of the incredibly popular SUV is expected to launch next year.
An oligarchy is a form of government where a few wealthy persons or families hold the country's power. Here are the countries some say it applies to.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is officially pulling back the renewal of a $54 million state contract with Walgreens, after the retail pharmacy giant said it would stop providing abortion pills in 21 states. Newsom, who on Tuesday blasted the company for its decision, saying California would no longer do business with Walgreens, announced that…
The first full day of deliberations in the murder case against Angela Pollina began Friday
But the media mogul feared Trump would "kill" the reality show by turning it into a full-time campaign vehicle, according to new court filings.
Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď has said that Poland has agreed to jointly provide MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, and it is time for the Slovak government to make a decision on this issue.
The University of Massachusetts has issued an official warning a new social media day-drinking sensation known as the Borg. "BORG" is short for "blackout rage gallon," a mix of water, liquor, and electrolytes meant to help prevent a hangover the following day. The event brings large crowds from nearby towns to party on and around the Massachusetts college campus area.
China's annual session of Parliament, the National People's Congress, was one of the more consequential ones in decades. Xi Jinping was voted unanimously as supreme leader of the world's No. 2 economy. Stephen Engle gives us the top three takeaways that make this year's session different. Bloomberg's Stephen Engle reports.
Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch discussed buying the rights to Donald Trump's reality show "The Apprentice" in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election.
The dual-occupancy tomb was made for married couples to lay together, forever.
General Electric Co sent 12 machinists from its Rutland, Vermont, facility across the country last fall to help a sub-supplier in Arizona that was so short of workers it could not add a second work shift. GE's action on the day after Thanksgiving was not an isolated case, Chief Executive Larry Culp said. The company has deployed its machinists and hundreds of engineers to suppliers and sub-suppliers in the United States to address the bottlenecks that are hampering production of its jet engines.
Here is the latest coverage of the winter storm in Northern California.
Poland has agreed to a joint transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad wrote on Facebook on March 9.
The Defence Ministry of Ukraine has reported that the situation in Bakhmut intensifies and that the Russians keep storming the city; the Ukrainian Armed Forces do everything possible to push them back.
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region. It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.
The latest round of 13F filings show billionaire investors are mixed when it comes to one of Wall Street's next-big-thing investments.
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec. Canada should “stop sensationalizing and hyping the matter and stop attacks and smears on China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing. “China has been ... strictly abiding by international law and respecting all countries’ judicial sovereignty," Mao said.
Another winter storm is on the way, and parts of the Chicago area could see up to half a foot of snow by the end of the week.
STORY: The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Wednesday his fighters had captured all of the eastern part of Bakhmut, in one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war. But Ukrainian defenders, who had appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat from Bakhmut last week, on Wednesday remained defiant.Ukrainian leaders now speak of hanging on to the city, and inflicting as many casualties as possible to grind down the Russian troops. But Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said his fighters have taken control of the city's east. If true, that would mean Russian forces now hold nearly half the city in their costly push to secure their first big victory in several months.The mercenary leader said his fighters, who have been leading the attack on Bakhmut, were clearing the way for Russian forces. "The world has not yet encountered the well-prepared Russian army, the regiments that have not been used in battle, that have all the possible modern ammunition and surveillance tools. They are perfectly ready and they are awaiting their moment.But Prigozhin has issued premature success claims before and Reuters was not able to verify the situation on the ground.Speaking before a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia was throwing more troops into the battle."What Russia lacks in quality, they try to make up in quantity. They have suffered big losses but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days."On Tuesday, a Ukrainian medic told Reuters that all roads out of the city were under constant heavy shelling."Ambulances and other vehicles come under shelling and for that reason it is very difficult to evacuate people. There are high losses, and among medics in particular."A Ukrainian military drone showed the scale of destruction in Bakhmut -- apartment blocks on fire and smoke billowing from neighborhoods.U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Wednesday described the fighting in Ukraine as "a grinding, attritional war."She said U.S. intelligence does not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major territorial gains.
Cult classic Australian lingerie brand Kat The Label is making its way to Los Angeles in honor of...