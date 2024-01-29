Monkey Eats From Backyard Bird Feeder After Escaping Wildlife Park

A Japanese macaque was spotted stealing nuts from a bird feeder in a man’s backyard on Sunday, January 28, after it escaped from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands.

Carl Nagle told Storyful that he was enjoying a “lazy Sunday morning” in the village of Kincraig when his daughter told him that a monkey had escaped from the local wildlife park, and had been seen in a nearby garden. Nagle said he went to his window and was “surprised” to see it snacking on the nuts in his bird feeder.

“He’s gonna trash that feeder,” Nagle says in video he filmed of the monkey sitting on his fence. “Who cares, this is so awesome,” a woman can be heard saying.

The wildlife park said on Monday that a “team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today” in an effort to find the monkey. “Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached,” the park said. Credit: Carl Nagle via Storyful