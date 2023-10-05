Monkey ‘on the Loose’ and Injuring People in Indianapolis Neighborhood

Authorities are on the hunt for a monkey who is on run and causing strife in an Indianapolis neighborhood. Indianapolis police confirmed to The Daily Beast that officers responded to assist Animal Care Services with a monkey on the loose in the Irongate neighborhood but did not go into further details. In a subsequent post on X, formerly Twitter, police also confirmed reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but could not confirm if those injuries were sustained from bites. It is unclear how many victims the monkey has attacked, or where the monkey escaped from.

IMPD is assisting @INDYACS with a monkey on the loose near 500 Ironridge Ct (south of E Washington St and S Mitthoefer Rd).



There are reports of minor injuries from the monkey but we can’t confirm it is from bites.



(Actual monkey pictured). pic.twitter.com/dznheMKihY — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 4, 2023

