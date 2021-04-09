Neuralink's brain-computer interface demo shows a monkey playing Pong

Neuralink
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elon Musk's last update on Neuralink — his company that is working on technology that will connect the human brain directly to a computer — featured a pig with one of its chips implanted in its brain. Now Neuralink is demonstrating its progress by showing a Macaque with one of the Link chips playing Pong. At first using "Pager" is shown using a joystick, and then eventually, according to the narration, using only its mind via the wireless connection.

Today we are pleased to reveal the Link’s capability to enable a macaque monkey, named Pager, to move a cursor on a computer screen with neural activity using a 1,024 electrode fully-implanted neural recording and data transmission device, termed the N1 Link. We have implanted the Link in the hand and arm areas of the motor cortex, a part of the brain that is involved in planning and executing movements. We placed Links bilaterally: one in the left motor cortex (which controls movements of the right side of the body) and another in the right motor cortex (which controls the left side of the body).

In an accompanying blog post, Neuralink says it's building on decades of research that developed systems connecting "a few hundred electrodes" that needed a physical connector through the skin, compared to its N1 Link with 1,024 electrodes. According to Neuralink, "Our mission is to build a safe and effective clinical BMI system that is wireless and fully implantable that users can operate by themselves and take anywhere they go; to scale up the number of electrodes for better robustness and higher information throughput; and to automate the implant surgery to make it as rapid and safe as possible."

Musk, as usual, went a bit further in his tweets, saying the "First Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs...Later versions will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again."

Recommended Stories

  • A Mustang Mach-E bug leaves cars stuck in 'deep sleep' with an empty 12v battery

    Add a software bug to the list of issues affecting Ford's recently released Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • Microsoft is finally releasing a 64-bit version of OneDrive for Windows

    The new version of OneDrive will help those who need to transfer large files or many files since 64-bit systems can access more resources than their 32-bit counterparts.

  • Warner Bros is going back to theater-first releases in 2022

    Movies like 'The Batman' won't hit HBO Max on the same day they arrive in theaters.

  • Facebook was down

    After a brief outage, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are available once again.

  • SpaceX leases new 125,000-square-foot complex in Seattle area as Starlink satellite operation grows

    SpaceX is leasing a 124,907-square-foot building complex that’s under construction in Redmond Ridge Business Park, east of Seattle, according to the latest industrial real estate market report from Kidder Mathews. Kidder Mathews, which listed the property for lease, says construction is slated for completion this fall. The construction site, which takes in the business park’s Buildings 4 and 5 and offers up to 300 extra parking places nearby, is just a block away from SpaceX’s existing facilities at Redmond Ridge. Those facilities serve as the headquarters for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite development and manufacturing operation. Eventually, SpaceX aims to provide global… Read More

  • GM idles more North American plants as chip shortage drags on

    General Motors is idling more plants and extending shutdowns at other facilities in North America due to a continued shortage of semiconductor chips that are used to control myriad operations in vehicles, including the infotainment, power steering and brake systems. In an update Thursday, GM indicated that eight assembly plants are affected by the temporary closures. CNBC was the first to report on the temporary plant closures.

  • Google Stadia is getting 10 new indie games

    Google's Stadia cloud gaming service is adding ten new indie games in the coming months including 'The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark' and 'Figment 2: Creed Valley.'

  • MST3K's latest kickstarter is funding a new streaming platform

    Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns to Kickstarter to fund its latest comeback, with greater aspirations this time around.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Inside secret Syria talks aimed at freeing American hostages

    The Syrian government officials they were scheduled to meet in Damascus seemed ready to discuss the fate of U.S. hostages believed held in their country, including Austin Tice, a journalist captured eight years earlier. The release of the Americans would be a boon to President Donald Trump months before the November election. Equally as problematic for the American negotiators: Syrian officials offered no meaningful information on the fate and whereabouts of Tice and others.

  • A guide to teeth whitening, from the best products to the most effective natural home remedies

    Teeth whitening kits, strips, gels, and toothpaste can all be effective - but it's also important to brush and floss regularly for a brighter smile.

  • Pets' names used as passwords by millions, study finds

    A survey suggests 15% of us are using an easily-guessed dog's or cat's name as a password.

  • NASA says its photo of a 'rainbow' on Mars is actually a lens flare - sorry

    The account for NASA's Perseverance rover tweeted the explanation on Tuesday and said many people had asked whether the photo showed a rainbow.

  • Volvo-owned Polestar says it's working on the world's first fully climate-neutral car, the Polestar 0

    Polestar plans to launch the "Polestar 0" by 2030, and said it would eliminate emissions from manufacturing, rather than offsetting them.

  • UN chief warns that use of IEDs is increasing globally

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the use of improvised explosive devices is increasing as conflicts become more urbanized and armed groups proliferate, and he urged nations to work together to curb the threat from those weapons as well as land mines and other remnants of war. The U.N. chief told the Security Council that in the preceding three years U.N. funding made more than 560 square kilometers (215 square miles) safe from IEDs in global hotspots from Afghanistan and Iraq to Cambodia and Colombia.

  • U.S. restores assistance for Palestinians, to provide $235 million in aid

    WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations agency supporting refugees and restoring other assistance cut off by then-President Donald Trump. The package, including humanitarian, economic and development assistance, was detailed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of an effort to repair American ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It marked Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some parts of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • Turkey rejects claims of sexist snub towards von der Leyen

    Turkey on Thursday strongly rejected accusations that it snubbed Ursula von der Leyen — one of the European Union’s most powerful executives — because of her gender after a protocol gaffe during a meeting at the Turkish presidential palace ignited a public uproar. Turkey insisted that the EU's own protocol requests were applied, an assertion that was left unanswered by bloc officials trying to downplay the significance of an incident that also revealed a lack of unity among them. Von der Leyen — the European Commission president — and European Council chief Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on Turkey-EU relations on Tuesday.

  • We want tortas: Mario Lopez just launched a delivery-only Mexican restaurant in Miami

    Taco Tuesday is really looking up, Miami.