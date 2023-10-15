‘That’s the Monkey’: Outraged Parents Forced to Take Legal Action After Son’s Repeated Racist Abuse at a Massachusetts School Were Not Taken Seriously Despite Principle’s Promises

One Massachusetts family is calling on Concord Public Schools to take action after their teenage son was mocked and harassed because of his race. In one instance, one of the white children created a makeshift whip and threatened to lash him, saying they should do it “because he’s Black,” the family claims.

After enduring taunts and assaults for more than a year, the 13-year-old’s parents are now taking a stand in hopes of putting an end to the abuse he’s suffered as a student at Concord Middle School.

Parents allege the principle at Concord Middle School is not doing enough to protect their son. (Credit: Concord Middle School Facebook Page/Concord Middle School Admin Website)

The family resides in a small Boston suburb with a population of nearly 18,000 people. Among the residents, 83 percent are white, while 4.2 percent self-identify as Black, 4.8 percent as Asian, and 5.9 percent as Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census.

Emmy Odunze, the boy’s father, has reported his son’s mistreatment by classmates on three separate occasions to school officials. However, despite assurances from the school’s principal, Justin Cameron, about disciplinary action, no meaningful resolution has occurred.

The most recent incident transpired during the teen’s participation in a football game with other kids.

“Look, that’s the monkey in the middle,” a white child yelled to his friends, according to the Boston Globe.

The taunting quickly escalated when the boy grabbed a makeshift whip and allegedly said, “Hey, let’s whip [Odunze’s son] because he’s Black.”

The father states that the ringleader of the bigotry was still present at school on Friday, Oct. 6. According to him, the principal mentioned that the child was in school but was facing an in-school suspension.

One of the first acts of violence Odunze’s son endured occurred when a white girl at the school slapped him across the face, just a day after actor Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, the family told The Globe.

The young man’s father, who has since retained legal representation, believes this incident was also racially motivated. Not only has the family secured a lawyer, but has filed reports with the Concord Police Department.

The school’s spokesperson, Thomas Lucey, made a statement about racialized violence on campus, but was careful not to address Odunze’s son’s case. Instead, the representative submitted links to the school’s five-year strategic plan and a plan for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging, and Anti-Racism for the academic community.

The third part of the plan aims to foster an “Inclusive Culture” through regular teacher development and celebrating diverse cultures.

According to the statement, the school said, “We embrace our diverse community regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, gender expression, religion, disability — mental or physical, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status.”

“We welcome, respect, value, and encourage our employees, students, and families to share their culture with those they work, learn, and interact with to allow a greater sense of cultural humility for all,” it continued.

The school also pointed to being honored by the Celtics at the season opener for its work in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Happening right now — the Playbook Student Leaders of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging take the floor to help the Boston Celtics kick off the 2023/2024 season! pic.twitter.com/8krMAnZN7q — Concord MS (@CMS_ConcordMA) October 8, 2023

Nevertheless, the schools have faced a similar situation previously. In 2022, Black parents of Concord’s METCO Families Collective urged officials to address racial injustices their children faced on campus.

One METCO mom, Akia Obas, said at a March 2022 Concord-Carlisle Joint School Committee Meeting, that there are microaggressions the Black students feel that they do not understand.

“We believe district leadership does not address nor understand the magnitude of the issues surrounding inclusion equity and systematic oppression,” she said, adding the parents are not interested in “performance” that results in “no action,” but are calling for something substantive to happen immediately.

