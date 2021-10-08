Monkey sounds, slurs and strobe lights target a Black family — but police say they're powerless to stop it

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer
·6 min read
(Photo Illustration: Yahoo! News; Photos: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty, Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images, Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Jannique Martinez says that since July, her family has had to endure recordings of loud, screeching monkey noises and recordings of racial slurs directed toward their Virginia Beach, Va., home every time they leave or enter their residence.

Martinez — who is Black — claims her neighbor has set up motion sensors to detect the family’s movements and harass them. But police, citing no physical confrontation or verbal threats, have said there is nothing they can do.

This week, following national news attention, Martinez said the loud noises coming from her neighbor’s home have finally stopped. But, she says, the neighbor continues to display dizzying strobe lights.

“I feel like it shouldn’t have to be violent to be against the law,” Martinez told Yahoo News. She also says that the neighbor still has eight cameras pointing at her home.

“This isn’t about me,” Martinez said. “Racism affects so many people in this country. ... No family should have to live with this kind of harassment.”

Martinez says it began in 2017 when her neighbor began playing loud music, about a year after the Martinez family moved into a cul-de-sac in the Salem Lakes neighborhood. This past July, Martinez called local police to file a noise complaint after hearing what she describes as deafening music coming from the neighbor’s home.

Virginia, Virginia Beach, Aerial. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Virginia Beach, Va. (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The situation then got much worse, with the neighbor allegedly beginning to play loud sounds of monkeys. The family says they often heard the N-word coming from the neighbor’s home. Earlier this week, footage of the neighbor’s home — complete with pulsating lights, loud banjo music and clips of “South Park” characters saying the N-word — went viral on social media.

Martinez says her 7-year-old son is frightened by the neighbor and would ask what the N-word meant because he heard it so often. But when Martinez’s family reached out to police to end the alleged harassment, they were told the neighbor had not broken any laws.

“As appalling and offensive as the neighbors’ behaviors are, the city attorney and Virginia magistrates have separately reported that the actions reported thus far did not rise to a level that Virginia law defines as criminal behavior,” the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement last month. “This means the VBPD has had no authority to intervene and warrants were not supported.”

The VBPD did not return Yahoo News’ request for comment.

Martinez believes if the roles were reversed, or if she were a different skin color, there is no doubt something would be done.

“I feel like if we were a white family, a lot more would have been done,” she said.

Some legal experts say that police can, in fact, intervene in the case.

Kim Forde-Mazrui, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, believes the police inaction on the “outrageous situation” is a cause for concern. He also says that the neighbor’s alleged behavior may run afoul of the “fighting words doctrine” that allows the government to sometimes step in when language could incite violence.

Forde-Mazrui said that police should attempt to stop the alleged harassment and let the courts decide from there. “Courts read that [doctrine] narrowly ... but if you understand the nature, I think it’s reasonably likely this could cause the family to react.”

The Virginia Beach municipal center sign is seen in Virginia Beach, Virginia in the late hours of May 31, 2019. (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
A sign for the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Va. (Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

But other law enforcement experts say that bringing a hate crime case against the neighbor could be tricky. “You can walk a fine line and not cross over into something ‘actionable,’” Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, told the Washington Post. “This neighbor knows exactly how to walk the line, but it doesn’t make his actions any less harmful to the family.”

Meanwhile, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring told the Post on Wednesday that the neighbor’s alleged behavior is “unacceptable” and that his department’s Office of Civil Rights had been in touch with Martinez.

The situation has roiled Virginia Beach. Michael Berlucchi, a member of the City Council, said last week at a town meeting that while the neighbor’s alleged harassment “may be legal, it’s not right.”

“The safety and dignity of everyone in Virginia Beach has to be prioritized,” Berlucchi told Yahoo News.

And Berlucchi said that while some of his colleagues have publicly denounced the alleged actions of the neighbor, others have not.

“[Black people] should feel safe in every neighborhood,” he added. “We really need to make sure that everyone knows that the city won’t stand for this, and I’m committed to that.”

Berlucchi said police have received a verbal agreement from the neighbor that the noise activity will stop, but Martinez says other harassment continues.

Other neighbors have also come to Martinez’s defense. Nine complaints have been filed against the neighbor, mostly for noise violations and parking complaints, according to WAVY News. So far, however, the neighbor has not been charged with a crime.

Virginia Beach, a coastal city in southeastern Virginia, is home to nearly 500,000 people. About 66 percent of its residents are white, while 19 percent are Black. Two of the 11 City Council members are Black, although the city has traditionally been dominated by white politicians. Virginia Beach also has a history of racial unrest, including a riot in 1989 that damaged scores of businesses.

Virginia Beach, Virginia: Scores of police in riot gear prepare to move down Pacific Avenue, (September 4th), during the 2nd night of disturbances by students.
Police in riot gear prepare to move down Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach, Va., on Sept. 4, 1989. (Getty Images)

Martinez credits her 11 years of military experience in helping her keep her cool in the ongoing confrontation with her neighbor.

“The calmness and levelheadedness has been embedded with me through my military career,” she said. “You are constantly being tried and tested and you have to maintain your military bearing. ... I [also] worked really hard to get where I am, and I can’t let one person who is a coward get the best of me.”

Martinez says her immediate community and family have been supportive in helping her navigate this ordeal, but she maintains that something needs to change.

“Police could have done more ... but they have a choice not to,” she said. “The issue is really what the law will enforce and what it won’t.

“I feel like racism is not an issue in this country because it doesn’t affect white people,” she added. “It affects us in a country that was never for us.”

Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images, Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At least 25 dead, 51 wounded in Afghan mosque bombing

    A blast went off Friday at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshipers in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 25 and wounding dozens, a local hospital official said.

  • Busy travel season expected this year despite COVID

    There is a push to boost COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of what's expected to be a busy holiday travel season.

  • A Capitol rioter who said he was 'just there to go to the bathroom' was sentenced to 3 months in jail after video appears to show him pushing a cop

    Robert Reeder, 55, told FBI investigators he was an "accidental tourist." A judge admonished him after a video was found of him pushing an officer.

  • Bannon trying to hide from Jan. 6 committee, chairs say

    The House Select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection said it is close to referring former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution, due to his lack of cooperation with its subpoena.

  • Two wealthy parents convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Two wealthy fathers who were the first to face trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal were convicted on Friday of charges that they corruptly tried to buy their children's way into elite universities as phony athletic recruits. A federal jury in Boston found former casino executive Gamal Aziz and private equity firm founder John Wilson guilty on all charges they faced related to their payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure admissions spots for their kids. The verdict followed 10-1/2 hours of jury deliberations and four weeks of trial in a case that exposed inequalities in higher education and the lengths wealthy parents would go to secure spots for their children at top schools.

  • Will Elon Musk turn Texas blue?

    Will Elon Musk turn Texas blue?

  • Is Facebook facing a “Big Tobacco moment”?

    The tech giant has weathered its share of scandals, but some industry experts say the latest revelations could be enough to bring about real change.

  • Florida COVID update: 3,974 cases added to state toll, fewer patients in hospitals

    Florida on Friday reported 3,974 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Quidel Posts Preliminary Q3 Revenue; Shares Jump

    Shares of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) jumped more than 6% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems revealed preliminary revenue for the third quarter of 2021. The company expects third-quarter total revenues to be in the range of $505 million to $510 million, reflecting an increase of 6% to 7% from $476.1 million reported in the same quarter last year. The consensus estimate stan

  • 6 more COVID deaths, record 3,590 new cases in Singapore

    The MOH on 8 October confirmed a record 3,590 new COVID cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 120,454, as well as six more deaths due to the disease.

  • Parents who lost their 9-year-old son to cancer started a foundation in his honor

    Taylor and Angel Beery started the "Kids Join the Fight" organization where kids and their families from around the country have helped raise money for pediatric cancer awareness.

  • Will FDA Turmoil Delay COVID Vaccines for Kids?

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. California to […]

  • Fewer U.S. workers sidelined by Delta variant in September even as cases peaked, survey shows

    Overall, U.S. job growth increased far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls, the main report showed, the second straight month of disappointing gains. "The survey week is early September and that is where we were still having some pretty major concerns with the Delta variant," said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Jersey City, New Jersey. Economists still widely expect the U.S. jobs recovery to accelerate again in the coming months.

  • Orange County oil spill threatens fishing industry and residents who rely on it

    The Orange County, Calif., offshore oil spill, which has unloaded at least 126,000 gallons of crude into the ocean, threatens the local fishing industry and locals who depend on it for their livelihoods, according to experts.

  • ‘Cold Blooded’ Dad Sent to Prison for Killing Son Over Lewd Diaper Pics

    La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.

  • Missouri Mystery Over Missing Woman in a Cage Takes a New Bizarre Twist

    Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo

  • Ex-SS camp guard, aged 100, on trial for 3,518 deaths

    A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two. Prosecutors say Josef S., a member of the Nazi party's paramilitary SS, contributed to the deaths of 3,518 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp by regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945. Some people interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered with Zyklon-B, the poison gas also used in other extermination camps where millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

  • Watch: Thieves steal $66K in Louis Vuitton from Northbrook Court Mall, police say

    The alleged offenders can be seen on cellphone video running out of the store.

  • Deaf Millsap teen assaulted at sleepover; family seeks criminal charges for suspects

    The social media tag #justiceforTrent was started following Millsap High School senior Trent Irwin’s assault. One classmate has been charged.