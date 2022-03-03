‘Monkey Whisperer’ from Parrish pleads guilty to selling wildlife to celeb Chris Brown

A 2017 tip from PETA alerting California officials that Chris Brown illegally had a capuchin monkey as a pet sparked an investigation into his dealer, a Parrish, Florida, man also known as “The Monkey Whisperer.”

Jimmy Wayne Hammonds has now pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Lacy Act, which prohibits the trafficking of illegal wildlife, and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. Hammonds is now facing up to eight years in federal prison.

“Exotic animals are not playthings, fashion accessories, or Instagram props for celebrities, and they’re not a business venture, either,” PETA Foundation Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Michelle Sinnott said in a provided statement. “Many animal advocates alerted PETA to Chris Brown’s illegal possession of this monkey, and they helped us take down a cruel and criminal breeder.”

Hammonds conspired to sell Brown the money between September 2017 until February 2018. In California, it is illegal to have a monkey as a pet — something stated on the homepage of Hammonds’ business website.

Screen grab of the website for “Monkey Whisperer”

Brown paid more than $12,000 for the monkey, which was later seized by California wildlife investigators.

Hammonds also illegally sold cotton-top tamarins — a very small monkey found only in northwestern Colombia and listed as an endangered species — to buyers in Alabama, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Law enforcement also believe that Hammonds sold rapper Swae Lee, member of the duo Rae Sremmurd, two spider monkeys, according to court records.

A capuchin monkey in Costa Rica.

In this June 7, 2015 file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.