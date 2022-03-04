‘Monkey Whisperer’ pleads guilty to illegal wildlife trade, Florida prosecutors say

A Florida man known as the “Monkey Whisperer” pleaded guilty Thursday to selling an endangered primate to a celebrity client in California.

Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, 57, of Parrish pleaded guilty to violating the federal Endangered Species Act and Lacy Act, which protects wildlife from illegal trade, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida.

Hammonds could face a maximum sentence of up to eight years, but his sentencing hearing has not been set.

He was the owner and operator of the Monkey Whisperer LLC, which bred and sold wildlife.

His legal problems began between 2017 and 2018, when he arranged a deal to sell and transport a capuchin monkey to a California buyer who could not lawfully possess the animal.

Hammonds booked travel for the capuchin with wildlife transporters who were not permitted to possess the capuchin species of monkey in neither Florida nor Nevada, where the buyer agreed to meet for the deal.

Hammonds received $12,650 for the transaction.

Authorities learned of the illegal trade and seized the monkey from the California buyer’s residence.

On top of that indictment, Hammonds is facing charges due to illegally selling other primates as well.

Investigators learned Hammonds sold a cotton-top tamarin to a Wisconsin buyer for $4,500.

In April of 2017, Hammonds made a similar deal to an Alabama buyer, and later that same year he sold two cotton-top tamarins to a South Carolina buyer for $9,000.

He made an additional $1,200 in transportation.

Prosecutors say he submitted false records to a law enforcement officer, and also informing his buyers to tell anyone who asked where they purchased the monkeys that they got them from flea markets.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com