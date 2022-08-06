Monkeypox state cases: New York, California top numbers as Biden admin declares emergency

As the monkeypox outbreak continues to spread worldwide, cases across the U.S. are rising – with President Joe Biden declaring a public health emergency Thursday.

Confirmed cases of monkeypox have now surpassed 28,220 worldwide, according to Saturday numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak, first spotted in Europe in late April, has reached 88 countries – the vast majority in nations that hadn't previously had significant caseloads of the rare, viral infection.

The World Health Organization said monkeypox was a global health emergency late last month.

The U.S. had reported more than 7,500 confirmed cases as of Saturday, per the CDC. Highly-populated states are leading the numbers – with 1,862 confirmed cases in New York, followed by 826 confirmed cases in California. Numbers including probable cases are higher.

States declaring emergency over monkeypox

On Monday, before the Biden Administration's Thursday announcement, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared the outbreak a public health emergency. Declaring an emergency expands resources such as vaccine distribution.

"We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization," Newsom said in a statement Monday.

Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared New York's outbreak as a state disaster emergency.

Biden administration declares public health emergency

Following declarations from some states, the Biden administration announced a nationwide public health emergency on Thursday. The move could make it easier to access federal resources to combat both monkeypox's spread and the stigma against the community of men who have sex with men, who have been predominately impacted by the outbreak, officials say.

Many have criticized the Biden administration for not responding quicker to the monkeypox outbreak, repeating some of the same mistakes that plagued the nation during the early days of COVID-19. But federal officials say that Thursday's move is intended to get ahead of the spread of the once-rare disease.

"We continue to marshal forward the tools we need to make sure we can take on monkeypox and keep it from spreading to the point of becoming endemic," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

In recent weeks, clinics across the country have said they haven’t received enough of the two-shot vaccine to meet demand. On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that 1.1 million doses had been made available nationwide and that testing capacity was boosted to more than 80,000 each week.

Monkeypox does not usually cause serious illness – however, it can result in hospitalization or death. The virus is spread through close, physical contact. The current outbreak is impacting some populations more than others, notably men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that the virus can infect anyone.

Monkeypox cases by state

Here's where confirmed cases stand across U.S. states and territories, according to CDC numbers from Thursday, August 4.

Alabama: 19

Alaska: 2

Arizona: 102

Arkansas: 9

California: 826

Colorado: 78

Connecticut: 43

Delaware: 6

District of Columbia: 283

Florida: 633

Georgia: 596

Hawaii: 11

Idaho: 7

Illinois: 602

Indiana: 63

Iowa: 12

Kansas: 1

Kentucky: 9

Louisiana: 74

Maine: 2

Maryland: 182

Massachusetts: 157

Michigan: 70

Minnesota: 46

Mississippi: 6

Missouri: 14

Montana: No confirmed cases reported by the CDC yet.

Nebraska: 12

Nevada: 29

New Hampshire: 15

New Jersey: 188

New Mexico: 10

New York: 1,862

North Carolina: 95

North Dakota: 1

Ohio: 45

Oklahoma: 11

Oregon: 70

Pennsylvania: 105

Puerto Rico: 19

Rhode Island: 29

South Carolina: 30

South Dakota: 1

Tennessee: 42

Texas: 606

Utah: 46

Vermont: 1

Virginia: 122

Washington: 175

West Virginia: 3

Wisconsin: 22

Wyoming: No confirmed cases reported by the CDC yet.

Contributing: Karen Weintraub, Maureen Groppe, Michael Collins, USA TODAY. The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many monkeypox cases are in my state? US numbers as outbreak grows