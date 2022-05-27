  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

Mrinalika Roy and Emma Farge
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By Mrinalika Roy and Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) - Countries should take quick steps to contain the spread of monkeypox and share data about their vaccine stockpiles, a senior World Health Organization official said on Friday.

"We think that if we put in place the right measures now we probably can contain this easily," Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, told the U.N. agency's annual assembly.

Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa.

It spreads chiefly through close contact and until the recent outbreak, was rarely seen in other parts of the world, which is why the recent emergence of cases in Europe, the United States and other areas has raised alarms.

So far, there are about 300 confirmed or suspected cases in around 20 countries where the virus was not previously circulating.

"For us, we think that the key priority currently is trying to contain this transmission in non-endemic countries," Briand told a technical briefing for member states.

Needed measures included the early detection and isolation of cases and contact tracing, she added.

Member states should also share information about first generation stockpiles of smallpox vaccines which can also be effective against monkeypox, Briand said.

"We don't know exactly the number of doses available in the world and so that’s why we encourage countries to come to WHO and tell us what are their stockpiles," she said. A slide of her presentation described global supplies as "very constrained".

Currently, WHO officials are advising against mass vaccination, instead suggesting targeted vaccination where available for close contacts of people infected.

"Case investigation, contact tracing, isolation at home will be your best bets," said Rosamund Lewis, WHO head of the smallpox secretariat which is part of the WHO Emergencies Programme.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inside the push to open up Hart Island, NYC's COVID cemetery

    Two years since burials of COVID-19 victims began, an effort is underway to transform Hart Island — which has for over 150 years held the remains of New York City’s unclaimed dead — into an open, manicured public cemetery.

  • JBS U.S. units to adopt pandemic response plans after COVID outbreaks

    Subsidiaries of meat processor JBS USA LLC have agreed to implement infectious disease preparedness plans at seven U.S. plants, in the wake of a U.S. congressional report finding that the industry largely failed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among workers. The agreement was announced on Friday by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which said the companies will work with teams of outside experts to develop and implement new policies on engineering, ventilation, visitor screening, cleaning, and personal protective equipment. OSHA said the agreement involves plants in six states operated by JBS units Swift Beef Co, Swift Pork Co, JBS Souderton Inc and JBS Green Bay Inc.

  • LGTBQ community concerns over monkeypox stigma

    With one of Europe's largest gay pride celebrations right around the corner, Spain's LGBTQ community is worried that the outbreaks of monkeypox on the continent could lead to an increase of homophobic sentiment based on misunderstandings of the disease

  • Southern Baptists release list of alleged sex abusers

    The Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) executive committee on Thursday released a list of pastors and church members accused of sexual abuse that a group of leaders had allegedly kept secret for years. The list was shared with the public the same week as the results of an internal sexual abuse investigation ordered by members of…

  • Argentina confirms Latin America's first cases of monkeypox

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in Latin America on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in statements. Spain, England and Portugal are the countries with the most cases in the recent outbreak of this usually mild viral disease outside their endemic areas, normally found in parts of West and Central Africa. "The outcome of the PCR result of the case in question is positive," the Health Ministry said about Argentina's first case, adding that the patient is in good health and people who were in close contact with the individual were under clinical and epidemiological control, with no symptoms so far.

  • First steps in reforming global health emergency rules adopted at WHO meeting - U.S

    Countries around the world on Saturday adopted an initial U.S.-led reform of the rules around disease outbreaks, known as the International Health Regulations (IHR), the United States said. The amendments, adopted at the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, were agreed at a meeting seen as a once-in-a-generation chance for the U.N. health agency to strengthen its role after some 15 million deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes sought by Washington, and backed by others such as Japan and the European Union, mark a first step in a broader reform of the IHR, which set out countries' legal obligations around disease outbreaks, expected to take up to two years.

  • WHO: Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries

    The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease.

  • These 33% Off Eye Masks Have 14,000 Perfect Ratings & Will Have You Saying ‘Goodbye Dark Circles & Under-Eye Baggage!’

    With these, who needs sleep?

  • First steps in reforming global health emergency rules agreed at WHO meeting - sources

    Countries have agreed to an initial U.S.-led push to reform of the rules around disease outbreaks, known as the International Health Regulations, after early opposition from Africa and others was overcome this week, sources told Reuters on Friday. The amendments, once confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, are one of a handful of concrete outcomes from a meeting seen as a once-in-a-generation chance for the U.N. health agency to strengthen its role following some 15 million deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reform sought by Washington and backed by others like Japan and the European Union is a first step in a broader reform of the IHR, which set out countries' legal obligations around disease outbreaks, expected to take up to two years.

  • Doctors warn against monkeypox stigmatization

    The World Health Organization said monkeypox cases globally have mainly, but not exclusively, been identified in men who are gay or bisexual. Now, local health professionals are raising awareness about the orthopoxvirus and its ability to infect anyone, not just specific groups of people.

  • Amber Heard's Lawyer Calls Johnny Depp 'Monster,' Depp's Team Accuses Heard of 'Cruelty': Closing Arguments

    Closing arguments are underway in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, which kicked off April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia

  • Disease experts call on WHO, governments for more action on monkeypox

    Some prominent infectious disease experts are pushing for faster action from global health authorities to contain a growing monkeypox outbreak that has spread to at least 20 countries. They are arguing that governments and the World Health Organization should not repeat the early missteps of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the detection of cases, helping the virus spread. While monkeypox is not as transmissible or dangerous as COVID, these scientists say, there needs to be clearer guidance on how a person infected with monkeypox should isolate, more explicit advice on how to protect people who are at risk, and improved testing and contact tracing.

  • Monkeypox symptoms and how to tell if you have it: what you need to know

    Your guide to understanding where monkeypox came from, how it spreads, who can get vaccinated and how big a threat it is.

  • 2nd Probable Case Of Monkeypox Identified In Sacramento County Through Contact Tracing

    Sacramento County public health officials said on Friday they are now looking a second suspected case of monkeypox in the area.

  • Monkeypox outbreak spreads to 8 states: Who should get the monkeypox vaccine?

    With 10 cases of monkeypox in the U.S., officials are offering vaccines to those exposed. But will an old smallpox vaccine also provide protection? Experts discuss.

  • CDC issues monkeypox warning advising travelers to 'practice enhanced precautions'

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning advising travelers to "practice enhanced precautions" as monkeypox spreads.

  • How many times can you get COVID-19? What to know about coronavirus reinfections

    It is possible to get COVID-19 twice and even more than that. Experts explain why coronavirus reinfections happen and how long immune protection via infection really lasts.

  • N. Korea moves to soften curbs amid doubts over COVID counts

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions during a meeting Sunday, state media reported, as they maintained a widely disputed claim that the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak is slowing. The discussion at the North’s Politburo meeting suggests it will soon relax a set of draconian curbs imposed after its admission of the omicron outbreak this month out of concern about its food and economic situations. Kim and other Politburo members “made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • U.S. doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients

    Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked this week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time. More quarantine time "is not a crowd-pleaser," Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, an infectious disease specialist at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, told Reuters. Use of Pfizer's Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people in order to prevent severe illness, has soared as infections have risen.

  • Monkeypox can be contained if we act now: WHO

    STORY: The spread of monkeypox can likely be contained if countries act quickly.So said the World Health Organization's director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, Sylvie Briand, on Friday (May 27).She told the U.N. agency's annual assembly that it wasn't a disease the general public should be worried about."We are afraid that there will be a spread in community but currently it’s very hard to assess this risk. We think that if we put in place the right measures now, we probably can contain this easily, so that’s why we are making this briefing today and we are trying to raise awareness, because we are at the very, very beginning and we have a good window of opportunity to stop the transmission now.”Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa.It spreads chiefly through close contact, and until the recent outbreak, was rarely seen in other parts of the world.That's why the emergence of cases in Europe, the United States and other areas has raised alarms.So far, there are about 300 confirmed or suspected cases in around 20 countries where the virus was not previously circulating."It’s not like COVID or other diseases that spread fast, so all those recommendations are not to create anxiety in the general public but it’s more to raise the alert and make sure that we all know what is the risk we have in front of us and we can take the adequate measures in a timely manner.”Measures needed to prevent the spread include the early detection and isolation of cases, and contact tracing.Briand called on WHO member states to share information about first generation stockpiles of smallpox vaccines which can also be effective against monkeypox.However, her colleague Rosamund Lewis, the WHO head of the smallpox secretariat stressed that there is not a recommendation to use smallpox vaccines for monkeypox.“What we have been advised so far is that there is no need for mass vaccination, there is no need for large immunization campaigns..."... instead suggesting targeted shots where available for close contacts of those infected.