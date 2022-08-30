Texas reports 1st death tied to monkeypox in the U.S.

Texas health officials on Tuesday reported that an immunocompromised patient with monkeypox has died. This would be the first known death from the virus in the United States, if it is confirmed that monkeypox played a role.

The patient was a “severely immunocompromised” adult resident of Harris County, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced in a news release. Health officials said it is still under investigation what role monkeypox played in the death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

Test tubes labeled "Monkeypox Virus" and with checkboxes for "positive" and "negative." (Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 15 confirmed deaths attributed to monkeypox worldwide, including six deaths in locations that have not historically reported monkeypox. If the death reported in Texas is confirmed to be related to monkeypox, the global death toll would rise to 16.

More than 18,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S., with 48,800 confirmed cases worldwide.

Monkeypox primarily spreads through close, intimate contact, including kissing or hugging someone infected with the virus, or coming in contact with the bedding or towels of an infected person. Most of the people who have gotten sick so far have been men who have sex with men, but the virus can infect anyone.

Symptoms include a sometimes painful or itchy rash resembling pimples or blisters, along with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches and respiratory symptoms.

Most people with monkeypox recover fully within two to four weeks without the need for medical treatment, but if you have symptoms of monkeypox the CDC recommends talking to your healthcare provider, even if you don’t think you had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

If you have monkeypox, the CDC advises isolating at home until the rash has healed and a new layer of skin has formed, and notifying any close contacts who may have been exposed.