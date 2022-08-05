Monkeypox declared a public health emergency as virus spreads nationwide
The U.S. is vowing to meet increased demand for monkeypox vaccines as it declares the current outbreak a public health emergency. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency on Thursday, but there’s already growing frustration over the limited supply of vaccines.
The Jynneos monkeypox vaccine provides strong protection against infection but is in short supply. Mario Tama/Getty ImagesMonkeypox isn’t going to be the next COVID-19. But with the outbreak having bloomed to thousands of infections, with cases in nearly every state, on Aug. 4, 2022, the U.S. declared monkeypox a national public health emergency. One reason health experts did not expect monkeypox to become so widespread is that the U.S. had previously approved two vaccines for the virus. Maureen
Cities and states prepare for impact from virus that has primarily affected men who have sex with men – but can infect anyone
It comes as cases are growing in New York City and across the country. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Kids in the US typically get vaccinated against 16 diseases by the time they're grown. Protection ranges from 6 months to life long.
As a sex worker and adult film actor, Roc was relieved when he was among the first Spaniards to get a monkeypox vaccine. Roc, the name he uses for work, had been infected by a client a few days before.
The United States is seeing a steady increase in monkeypox cases and experts have been saying that we're not ready, but we can be.
New York State health officials said polio was detected in wastewater in Orange and Rockland counties and is genetically linked to the Rockland case.
As monkeypox cases across California and the U.S. continue to rise, experts address some of the concerns and questions swirling about virus, and what activities people should consider risky, or not.
