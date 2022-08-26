Monkeypox Mushrooms Into Global Contagion in Just Four Months

(Bloomberg) -- From just a handful of infections in early May, monkeypox has escalated into a global public health emergency, with more than 45,000 cases scattered across 100 or more countries, mostly in Europe and North America.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The disease, which is transmitting predominantly among gay and bisexual men, causes a painful rash. While most cases aren’t life-threatening, the lesions can ulcerate and become infected with other germs and lead to scarring.

Governments are rushing to inoculate vulnerable groups and secure supplies of antiviral treatments.

Read more: Understanding Monkeypox and How Outbreaks Spread

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.