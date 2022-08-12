Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says

Monkeypox vaccination clinic run by CIUSSS public health authorities in Montreal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Theresa Tam
    Chief Public Health Officer of Canada

OTTAWA (Reuters) - There are early signs that the spread of monkeypox infections are starting to slow down in Canada, but it was "too soon to tell" whether cases had plateaued, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

"The cases are not increasing at the speed at which they were increasing at the beginning of the outbreak and so we will just keep monitoring that trend in the next number of weeks," Tam told reporters at a briefing.

Monkeypox spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions; people generally recover from it within two to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease. Last month, the WHO declared monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern," seeking to trigger a coordinated international response and unlock funding to collaborate on vaccines and treatments.

Canada has said it is in a good position to handle the outbreak thanks to stored vaccines for smallpox, which is closely related monkeypox.

As of Friday, 99,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Imvamune vaccine had been deployed to Canadian provinces and territories available to people most at risk of getting infected.

Canada had recorded 1,059 cases of monkeypox by Wednesday.

Public health agencies have stressed that although in many countries the outbreaks are concentrated among men who have sex with men, anyone can contract the virus through prolonged close contact or from particles on items such as bedding or towels.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Week’s Best: When Boomerang Kids Won’t Leave

    Advisors warn that subsidizing boomerang kids indefinitely can derail plans for retirement in a major way. Particularly after all the turmoil of the pandemic years—but really any time—parents feel an understandable obligation to support their children, but one advisor cautions that “it’s very easy to allow children to become parasites.” Many older Americans don’t want to make a long-distance move to retire in a state where living is cheap, but a retirement in a place like California or New York with high taxes and pricey housing means planning for a higher cost of living.

  • Carlsbad man wounded in Thursday shooting as police seek possible suspects

    Suspects were sought in a shooting that left a Carlsbad man wounded in the head in the 1800 block of West Tansill, according to Eddy CrimeStoppers.

  • Business Calendar: reeling retail, parched Europe

    STORY: Here’s what to watch in the world of business and finance over the next seven days.Retailers will round off earnings season in the U.S. Numbers from Walmart and Target will show whether consumers are reining in spending amid a cost-of-living crunch. Official U.S. retail sales numbers on Wednesday will give the broader picture. British shoppers aren’t set for any relief. Inflation numbers on Wednesday are predicted to top the 9.4% seen in June. Retail sales data may also add to signs that the UK is headed for a long and deep recession. Rate rises look far from over, down under. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to increase again on Wednesday. Wages data due the same day in Australia may fuel bets on further hikes there too. Europe will keep praying for rain, with a drought now making its energy crisis worse. The Rhine river is getting so shallow that barges can’t carry full loads of coal to German power stationsNorway may also have to cap hydropower exports as reservoirs run low. And the cooling U.S. housing market gets two health checks. July data on housing starts is due Tuesday, after a nine-month low in June. Numbers on existing home sales then come on Thursday, after they hit a two-year low the month before.

  • Cuban oil fire all but out, blackouts and gas lines lengthen

    Cubans have been left to endure six- to 18-hour blackouts, and search for ever-scarcer gasoline in the wake of a spectacular blaze that destroyed 40% of Cuba’s main fuel depot and shuttered its only supertanker port. The import dependent Caribbean Island nation was already reeling from the impact of tough U.S. sanctions, the pandemic’s impact on tourism and rising international prices for fuel, food and shipping. Cuba has long relied on the 2.4-million-barrel Matanzas terminal, about 60 miles (130 km) from Havana, for most crude and heavy fuel imports and storage.

  • US surpasses 10,000 monkeypox cases; double over last 2 weeks

    The number of monkeypox cases in the U.S. is now topping the 10,000 mark, roughly doubling in the last two weeks.

  • Most monkeypox cases in NC are affecting Black men. What’s being done about it?

    About 70% of the state’s monkeypox cases reported in North Carolina have been in Black men, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Health officials warn Monkeypox spread as children prepare to go back to school

    As many children head back to school, local health officials are issuing warnings about Monkeypox as of Tuesday, there are about 9,500 cases across the U. S. and in Texas, there's about 750.

  • Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon

    A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday.

  • Boise Police Department searching for potentially armed suspect after bank robbery

    Police alleged he robbed a bank off of Overland Road.

  • Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack

    Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine's social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine's allegations.

  • Here's the CDC's new advice for protecting yourself against COVID-19

    The CDC has updated its COVID-19 guidance in an effort to make things less confusing to Americans. Here's what the agency recommends.

  • GOP displays split in tone on FBI’s Trump search

    Republicans are starting to showcase different tones when it comes to the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. The differences were on display Friday during a press conference by House Intelligence Committee Republicans. Ranking member Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), a former FBI agent, raised concerns with…

  • ​Keisha Lance Bottoms says American cities are ready for a comeback

    Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who now serves as a senior adviser to President Biden, joins Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan​ to discuss the future of American cities and lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think people should be encouraged by our resilience," says Bottoms. "We went through the most difficult of times, at least in my lifetime, we've made it to the other side and we're still standing."

  • Five years after the Unite the Right, NC protesters have confronted the Confederacy

    Days after the Charlottesville rally, protesters pulled down a Confederate monument in Durham. That pattern has been repeated in the years since. | Opinion

  • Yale researchers have unearthed a new clue that may explain who has long COVID—and how to treat the chronic condition

    Scientists are still trying to understand long COVID as the condition pulls workers from the labor force.

  • Las Vegas Man Recovering From Monkeypox Speaks Out

    Brian Bonds was one of the first reported cases of MPV in Nevada — and hopes speaking out will help reduce its stigma.

  • Palm Springs man shares monkeypox experience: 'This could have been so much worse'

    Palm Springs resident Kyle Wilkins received a Jynneos vaccine then noticed sores and other typical monkeypox symptoms two days later.

  • Pensacola community leader died from Vibrio infection. What you should know about the bacteria

    The Pensacola community has been mourning the death of SCI business director Rodney Jackson from Vibrio. Here's what to know about the bacteria.

  • Why the WHO is renaming monkeypox

    The World Health Organization (WHO) is renaming monkeypox amid concerns that the name may be considered racist and might not accurately describe the origin of the virus. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in mid-June that the organization would be renaming monkeypox. “WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world…

  • At Last, Weight-Loss Drugs That Actually Work. They Could Be the Blockbusters of the Decade.

    A new class of drugs developed by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have shown striking results in studies, letting many people safely lose 20% of their weight. If insurers step up to back them, the drugs—and the stocks—could take off.