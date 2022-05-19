Monkeypox’s Spread to the US Pushes Antiviral, Vaccine Stocks Higher

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies that develop or make therapies to combat viral outbreaks, such as SIGA Technologies Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc., rallied Thursday as the first case of monkeypox arrives in the US this year and new cases appear in the UK.

SIGA, a biological warfare defense firm, rose 17% after rallying as much as 32% in its biggest intraday jump since 2016 when fears of Zika contagion were roiling the market. The company won US regulatory approval for a liquid form of its smallpox capsule today. The treatment, dubbed Tpoxx, is approved in Europe for use in monkey pox and was cited in a recent budget request to treat a US patient with the disease, the company said in a statement.

Contract manufacturer Emergent, which is facing a Congressional probe over quality control issues in its production of Covid-19 vaccines, rallied 12%, its biggest one-day jump since July 2020. On Monday, Chimerix Inc. said it was selling its smallpox treatment to Emergent for as much as $337.5 million plus royalties.

All three may be familiar names to investors after they made big moves amid past potential pandemic threats like Zika and Ebola in 2014, as well as at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic. There are no proven, safe treatments for monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention, but in the US, smallpox vaccines and antivirals can be used to fight the virus, the agency said.

Chimerix Inc. climbed 22%, while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -- which was developing a Covid-19 vaccine before the US government pulled funding last year -- gained 7.1%.

The rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has been confirmed in the US in a man who recently traveled to Canada, with two new UK cases bringing the total there to nine. It follows reports of scattered cases in Europe.

