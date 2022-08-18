Monkeypox response criticized as CDC makes changes in handling outbreak
Monkeypox has now been declared a "public health emergency" as the U.S. works to release more vaccines in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Monkeypox has now been declared a "public health emergency" as the U.S. works to release more vaccines in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Iowa health departments to receive more doses of monkeypox vaccine
AFP via GettyRussia unleashed a series of missiles on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, killing at least 12 people, including an 11-year-old child and the mother of a famous Ukrainian athlete, according to local authorities.Dozens of others were injured in the strikes, and rescuers were still working to pull people from the wreckage on Thursday morning.Kateryna Tabashnyk, a Ukrainian high jumper who’s competed in the World Youth Championships and won the gold a
The leader of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an organizational “reset” Wednesday, in response to the agency’s widely criticized performance during the Covid-19 pandemic. “For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for Covid-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “I want us all to do better and it starts with CDC leading the way. My goal is a new, public health a
Gay men face up to a month-long wait for a monkeypox vaccination, health officials have admitted, as the UK’s jab stockpile is set to run dry.
"Demand keeps rising," a vice president at Bavarian Nordic told Bloomberg. The WHO declared monkeypox a global health emergency last month.
The agency's decision to roll back certain guidelines is seen by some as an appropriate response to the current state of the pandemic and by others as an abandonment of its public health responsibilities.
A scathing internally initiated review of how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handled COVID-19 has found that its approach toward the pandemic failed to meet the moment of crisis, and offered a series of changes intended to revamp the agency and make it more nimble. "For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Wednesday. A fact sheet outlining the review, obtained by ABC News and confirmed by the CDC, said that the "need for change came through loud and clear."
If you guessed that the Scottish voice heard chatting with Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Season 1 finale probably belonged to Montgomery “Scotty” Scott (played by James Doohan in the original Star Trek series), you were on the right path. Co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers told TVLine during the Hollywood Critics Association’s TV Awards […]
Venus Williams has received backing from some heavy hitters for her plant-based superfood nutrition company.
On Saturday evening in southern China, a young girl was filmed weeping in front of a Confucius statue and begging for forgiveness after receiving a bad test score. The viral video of the girl shared to Weibo on Sunday was purportedly captured by a man surnamed Chen in Foshan, Guangdong province. Weibo users flooded the video’s comment section with sympathy for the girl, while some criticized parents for putting too much pressure on their children.
Scientists are working on COVID antibody tests to help people know when their own protection is fading and a booster may be needed.
Federal authorities are investigating a “fast-moving” E. coli breakout that was identified in Ohio and Michigan, with nearly 30 people infected by the bacteria from an unknown source. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has so far identified 29 people who have become ill due to E. coli infections. Nine of those have…
Speculation that engaged, self-described “twin flames” Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly quietly ended things is very off the mark, sources made clear to TMZ. Then Fox and Kelly made that clearer.
A person who went swimming in Missouri died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba, as did a child who swam in Nebraska. Here are the signs to spot.
You may think that drinking water and minding your business is the best wellness practice.
A majority of NFL Networks Good Morning Football panel is all in on 49ers quarterback Trey Lance this season in his first year as a starter.
The Biden administration announced 1.8 million more doses of the monkeypox vaccine, more treatments and a pilot program targeting LGBTQ events.
A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn.
The Netflix movie is set to premiere later this year.
The fast-food giant keeps taking the Whopper places it has never gone and the latest menu item may be the most unique off all.