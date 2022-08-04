Monkeypox transmitting rapidly, declared public health emergency, White House says
As monkeypox cases rise across the states, the Biden administration says they are taking additional steps to stop the spread of the virus.
(Bloomberg) -- Karen Bass, the front-runner in Los Angeles's mayoral race, said she wants to pull the second-largest US city out of its downward skid as a “hostile” place to do business and a growing haven for homelessness and crime.Most Read from BloombergHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysCorporate giants like construction group Aecom and
The mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room early Monday morning is facing charges.
Border Patrol officers have been accused of confiscating the turbans of dozens of Sikh asylum seekers.
The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday as the national case total topped 6,600.
His supervisor is also being charged, according to documents.
Eight stores have had significant errors, resulting in overcharging customers. Here’s which locations have been fined by state officials.
Angus Cloud thought it was a scam when he was invited to audition for Euphoria.View Entire Post ›
After Pelosi landed, China announced it will hold military exercises — including live drills — around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday,
STORY: The United States has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, the health secretary confirmed Thursday.Cases had crossed 6,600 in the United States a day earlier, almost all of them among men who have sex with men.Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told Reuters that the spread of cases outside that group was not high but was being carefully monitored."But you’ve always got to take things like that seriously and keep an open mind that you might see more of that. You don’t want to panic people because there’s no need to be overly concerned now, but at the same time that you’re not currently over-concerned you should be currently very observant, and currently very careful, and currently on top of what’s going on and following it very carefully."The first U.S. case of monkeypox was confirmed in Massachusetts in May, followed by another case in California five days later.Declarations of emergencies are already in place in California, Illinois and New York.The World Health Organization last month dubbed monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern," its highest alert level.First identified in monkeys in 1958, the disease has mild symptoms including fever, aches and skin lesions, and is usually spread through close contact.The U.S. government had distributed 156,000 monkeypox vaccine doses nationwide through mid-July. It has ordered an additional 2.5 million doses.
“We’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it.” David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, repeatedly stated that POV on Thursday afternoon, in the course of answering a post-earnings call question about the decision to shelve the nearly-complete Batgirl movie, which was originally developed for HBO Max and […]
Comedian Jo Koy hopes his new movie "Easter Sunday" will encourage other filmmakers to continue to make Asian American content. The film stars veteran actor Tia Carrere who "couldn't be happier" about her 40 years in the business. (Aug. 4)
Europe depends on Russia for 40% of its natural gas. It's fretting over a winter energy crisis because Russia has been slowing natural-gas flows.
Commissioners like the plan to develop oil from 34-square miles on a single Weld County ranch but want to see more detail from the oil giant.
Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Block earnings and the outlook for buy now, pay later stocks.
After a year of blasting fellow Republicans, Kari Lake wants all RINOS, doormats, golddiggers and globalists to get behind her campaign for governor.
The basketball world, and beyond, reacted with both shock and support for Griner.
Actor Brad Pitt credited legendary Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan as the influence behind many of the fight scenes in his new movie, “Bullet Train." The 58-year-old Hollywood star sat down for an interview with “Entertainment Today,” along with co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of director David Leitch’s “Bullet Train.” Pitt, who plays a killer assassin hired to collect a briefcase while onboard a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto, praised Chan as a trailblazer and icon of movie stunts.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, and it turns out their relationship may have been written in the stars! The Property Brothers host recently revealed that a tarot card reader predicted fatherhood for him — right before he became an “Insta-dad” to Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, […]
Russian invading forces shelled Toretsk, a small mining town in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on Aug. 4. One of the shells hit a bus stop, killing eight people and injuring four, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.
Wesley Wallace says he got MPV by kissing someone at a bar. Now he wants people to see what the virus can look like and understand its stigma.