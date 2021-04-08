Monkeys were reportedly on the loose in Cincinnati. Police have yet to find them.

Kaanita Iyer, Sarah Brookbank, Cameron Knight and Jeanne Houck, USA TODAY
·2 min read

CINCINNATI — At least two 911 calls reported monkeys were on the loose in a cemetery overnight, but as of Thursday afternoon police had not yet found them.

The report may have been misinformation, but Cincinnati police Sgt. Jacob Hicks said Thursday morning they were taking it seriously. No officers have reported seeing the monkeys in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Stephen Bittner, president of Cincinnati Catholic Cemetery Society, which owns the cemetery, said he checked security cameras but saw no activity.

The cemetery does have a flock of wild turkeys, he added.

“Wild turkeys nest in trees," he said. "So the question is, 'were they nesting in the trees,' because whoever filmed and put (the video) on social media, it was (seen) through the power lines because you can see the power lines in the video.”

The video circulating on Facebook shows three dark bodies in the trees, but it's too dark to tell what they were.

Bruce VanHook, who manages the cemetery, was there at 6:30 a.m.

“Between him and I, we have patrolled for probably the last two hours and we cannot see anything that is similar to a monkey,” Bittner said.

The cemetery property borders privately owned woods that stretch about a half of a mile away, he said.

At least two calls were made late Wednesday to Cincinnati police about the reported monkeys, but dispatchers were not able to make further contact with the callers, police said.

Officers first responded to the city's West Side around 10 p.m. Wednesday after residents reported seeing the monkeys swinging from trees at St. Joseph Cemetery, according to Fox 19.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden spokeswoman Michelle Curley told The Enquirer, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the zoo was prepared to respond if needed.

"We are evaluating the situation to see if there’s anything we can do to assist the Cincinnati Police Department," Curley said.

A Cincinnati Police officer searches a wooded area for monkeys reported to be on the loose, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Joseph&#39;s Cemetery in the East Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati.
A Cincinnati Police officer searches a wooded area for monkeys reported to be on the loose, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the East Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Police said no one claiming to own monkeys has made a report. Earlier, FOX19 said police believed the monkeys may have escaped from a home.

Ohio's exotic-animal law enacted in 2012 banned private owners from acquiring, selling and breeding restricted species in Ohio, according to the Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The restricted list includes lions, tigers, bears, elephants certain monkeys, rhinos, alligators, crocodiles, anacondas and pythons longer than 12 feet, certain vipers and all venomous snakes.

Owners who have registered the animals they have – and met caging and care standards set out in the law – can keep their animals as long as they live. But they can’t buy new ones or breed those they have.

Ohioans are allowed to own marmosets, capuchins, lemurs, and squirrel monkeys, according to the Department of Agriculture. Other species are considered dangerous wild animals in Ohio.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cincinnati monkeys on the loose: Police trying to round up primates

Recommended Stories

  • Monkeys thought to have escaped private collection on loose in Cincinnati

    Alarmed residents spotted monkeys late on Wednesday nightMonkeys were seen swinging from trees in city graveyard A grey capuchin monkey eats a Halloween pumpkin. Police told the local Fox 19 Now television channel that the animals may have escaped from a private exotic animal collector’s home. Photograph: Antonio Bat/EPA At least five monkeys are on the loose in Cincinnati after being spotted swinging from the trees in a graveyard in the Ohio city’s West Side neighborhood. Local media reported that residents called the police in alarm after spotting the escaped monkeys late on Wednesday night. Video of the creatures also circulated on social media. Police told the local Fox 19 Now television channel that the animals may have escaped from a private exotic animal collector’s home. Meanwhile, a Cincinnati Zoo spokeswoman, Michelle Curley, told the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper that the facility would help in any way it could. “We are evaluating the situation to see if there’s anything we can do to assist the Cincinnati police department. Nothing could be done in the dark,” Curley said. The escaped monkeys are hardly the first or most dramatic such incident in Ohio’s history. In 2011 large numbers of exotic animals escaped a preserve in Zanesville in the state. Local officials eventually gave up trying to capture most of them – which included tigers and bears – and opened fire. In the end 49 animals were shot, including 18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions, six black bears, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, two wolves and a baboon. The massacre sparked widespread outrage.

  • Did monkeys escape? Police search for primates reportedly spotted in Cincinnati

    Despite reports of five monkeys on the loose in a Cincinnati neighborhood, police now say there have been no confirmed sightings of the elusive primates.

  • Police think reports of monkeys on the loose in Cincinnati may have been 'misinformation'

    Cincinnati Police Sgt. Jacob Hicks said his department is still investigating, but no officers have seen the monkeys in person.

  • Migrant encounters up 71% in March as Biden administration grapples with border

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered 18,890 unaccompanied children at the southern border in March, a 100% increase from February.

  • Let’s Watch Some Cute Walruses Chilling on an Arctic Beach

    In this gorgeous footage from wildlife conservation filmmaker Richard Sidley, we see a group of walruses chillling and rolling around on an Arctic beach. The post Let’s Watch Some Cute Walruses Chilling on an Arctic Beach appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Monkey business: 2 dozen monkeys escape German zoo for a day

    The Barbary macaques, commonly known as Barbary apes, escaped from the zoo in Loeffingen, southwest of Stuttgart and not far from the Swiss border. It was not entirely clear how they got away, but construction work at the zoo might have been a factor, police said.

  • 'Nothing makes sense': Former NFL player Phillip Adams shot, killed five people – including family – in South Carolina, police say

    Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife and two grandchildren were among those killed in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

  • Reds rookie Jonathan India keeps raking after taking scary fastball to the head

    The Reds rookie brushed off a scary scene at the plate and carried on the scorching hot start to his career.

  • Rick Welts to Retire After Building Warriors Into a $5 Billion Franchise

    Joe Lacob and his investment group paid a then-record $450 million to outbid billionaire and Oracle founder Larry Ellison in the auction of the Golden State Warriors more than a decade ago. The deal closed at the end of 2010, and Lacob was faced with the issue of how to monetize a team that had […]

  • 'I have hopes and dreams': 26-year-old determined to become the first model with Down syndrome for Sports Illustrated

    "I wanted to bring awareness for those who have special needs."

  • We’ve had a really tragic pandemic and yet markets are at an all time high: Chicago Booth Professor Raghuram Rajan  

    Raghuram Rajan, Chicago Booth Professor of Finance & Former Reserve Bank of India Governor joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with an update on the U.S. Economy following the pandemic.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon calls for "level playing field" on fintech regulations

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon today warned in his annual letter that the U.S. and European banking sectors are being surpassed in scale by shadow banks and fintech rivals.Why it matters: Dimon, who has at least some pull in the Biden White House, is asking for a "level playing field." Or, put another way, a loosening of capital requirements on banks and/or greater regulatory oversight of fintech.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Fintech, either broadly or narrowly defined, is booming. Plaid, which connects fintech apps to bank accounts, this morning announced $425 million in Series D funding led by Altimeter at what Axios has learned was a $13.4 billion post-money valuation. You might recall that Plaid recently bailed on a deal to be bought by Visa, primarily because the $5.3 billion price-tag had become antiquated. "Most consumers now believe that living their financial lives online is the new normal, and we've also seen another inflection point in the number of companies building digital-first financial products ... and the emergence of embedded finance like stored value and rewards and points," Plaid CEO Zach Perret explains.Or, as Plaid investor Mary Meeker puts it: "A new era of finance is underway.”If you combine Plaid's new valuation with the recent $95 billion mark for Stripe, it's just a hair below the market cap for Goldman Sachs. And all of this is the fintech appetizer for next week's Coinbase direct listing feast.The bottom line: The financial sector has transformed dramatically in the decade since Dodd-Frank became law. New regulatory frameworks could be on the horizon.Go deeper: Dimon calls on companies to be policymakers More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. could face a sixth year of above-average Atlantic storms - forecasters

    The United States should prepare for a sixth year of above-average number of Atlantic hurricanes, Colorado State University (CSU) forecasters said in the first official 2021 outlook on Thursday. Last year saw a record of 30 named storms that ran through the initial 21 chosen names and required nine Greek letters. Colorado State forecasters on Thursday estimated 17 named storms and eight hurricanes will form this year, above the historical average of 12 storms and six hurricanes.

  • SC lawmakers pass $271 million COVID rent relief bill. Here’s who qualifies.

    Eligible households may receive up to 12 months worth of back rent or utility payments.

  • Jane McDonald announces death of fiancé Eddie Rothe at 67

    Rothe was best known for being a drummer in the band Liquid Gold and later The Searchers.

  • Carnival says it lost $2 billion in 1Q but bookings are up

    Cruise giant Carnival Corp. said Wednesday that it lost $2 billion in the first quarter as its corner of the travel industry remained closed down in most of the world by the pandemic. Carnival said, however, that bookings have begun to pick up recently, and 2022 could be a strong year for cruises. Carnival has either resumed service of plans to sail by this summer with nine ships in six of its nine brands.

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Miami Shores mayor wanted to put a menorah at village hall. She was denied.

    Miami Shores rejected a proposal to add a menorah to its holiday decorations at Village Hall this year after several village officials spoke this week against the move, saying First Amendment concerns outweighed support from the mayor and several Jewish community members.

  • York County lawmakers mourn victims of SC mass shooting that left 5 dead, 1 injured

    The victims include a prominent Rock Hill doctor, his wife, two of the couple’s grandchildren and a worker who was outside the home.