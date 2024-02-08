Monmouth 19th out of 21 NJ counties in ambulance response time. Here's how they'll fix it.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden answers questions about the county's new emergency medical service Medstar outside the sheriff's office in Freehold on Feb. 7, 2024.

FREEHOLD - At 7:04 a.m. Monday, Monmouth County's new emergency medical service called Medstar answered its first ambulance call to a home in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township.

Monmouth County Sherriff Shaun Golden, who started his public service career as a first aid volunteer in Colts Neck, said it was a good start to the new county service that has been discussed for years but was finally put in the motion this past fall.

Starting in October, the county began the process of purchasing ambulances, stretchers, defibrillators, hiring technicians and getting licensed by the state's Department of Health to run an ambulance service called Medstar. One of the last pieces to the puzzle was the purchase of a firehouse in Tinton Falls on former Fort Monmouth land.

Thomas Arnone, director of the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners, said the initial investment in Medstar was roughly $5 million and the county is completely committed to the new emergency service.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden answers questions about the county's new emergency medical service Medstar outside the sheriff's office in Freehold on Feb. 7, 2024, along with Michael Bascom, Monmouth County EMS coordinator, behind, and Monmouth County Board of Commissioners director Thomas Arnone, left.

"Safety is at the cornerstone of everything we do here in Monmouth County and the Board of County Commissioners is proud to provide financial support to the county EMD operation for this essential service," Arnone said.

The service will also be subsidized through insurance, as patients will be billed.

One of the impetuses for the county's new first aid service is a shortage in volunteer emergency medical technicians, or EMTs. Last year alone there were more than 60,000 calls for an ambulance in Monmouth County. According to the county, Monmouth County ranked 19th out of the 21 New Jersey counties in response time.

"Volunteer EMS units play a crucial role in serving communities, but challenges have resulted in staffing shortages that are impacting response time and safety, so we are here to help," Golden said.

Here's how Medstar will work. A 911 call is received in the county's communication center as usual and either a Medstar ambulance or a town's existing first aid squad will be dispatched to the call.

For now Medstar has agreements to serve in Tinton Falls and the Oakhurst fire station. But it can provide support to surrounding towns in the area on an as-needed basis. Currently, it has four ambulances.

While the county is not looking to replace existing volunteer or paid EMT squads. it did absorb one paid EMT service in Tinton Falls. Medstar's Director of Operations Tim Sidley said they were able to hire most of those paid EMTs. Those that weren't brought aboard initially didn't yet meet the county's standards. So far the county has hired 44 technicians.

While the county is starting Medstar out of its Fort Monmouth station, Golden said they will look to expand the service to cover the entire county. That will require additional station locations and ambulances. Future plans also include an academy to train EMTs. Currently, the county will be setting up instruction in the county's vocational schools.

Training will be under the direction of Andrew Caruso, the former director of operations at MONOC Emergency Medical Services. MONOC, which was the sole authorized provider of paramedic services in Monmouth and Ocean counties, shut down in 2020.

Michael Bascom, Monmouth County's EMS coordinator, said they've "been sounding the alarm" for years that help is needed.

"Call volume is continuously growing, volunteer and career staffing are difficult to find and the profession fails to receive the level of support needed at the state and federal levels to maintain the appropriate level of preparedness," Bascom said.

