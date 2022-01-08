Monmouth Co. Had 4,523 Additional New COVID-19 Cases

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ —There were 2,243 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week reported in Monmouth County between Tuesday and Thursday, County Commissioner Director Thomas A.Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley announced.

During the same time period, the county also reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19.

All New Jersey counties still have a "high" level of transmission — including Monmouth —, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children's Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

To find additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, visit this page.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, visit this page.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at these locations:

Jan. 11 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Jan. 11 in Freehold from 4-7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St.

Here is the breakdown of the total positive COVID-19 cases by town:



Aberdeen: 3495

Allenhurst: 123

Allentown: 221

Asbury Park: 2867

Atlantic Highlands: 590

Avon-by-the-Sea: 315

Belmar: 838

Bradley Beach: 616

Brielle: 933

Colts Neck: 1893

Deal: 439

Eatontown: 2778

Englishtown: 429

Fair Haven: 885

Farmingdale: 334

Freehold Borough: 2446

Freehold Township: 6640

Hazlet: 3866

Highlands: 571

Story continues

Holmdel: 2801

Howell: 11106

Interlaken: 136

Keansburg: 2217

Keyport: 1195

Lake Como: 264

Little Silver: 1048

Loch Arbour: 48

Long Branch: 6320

Manalapan: 7497

Manasquan: 1005

Marlboro: 6369

Matawan: 1894

Middletown: 11681

Millstone Township: 1732

Monmouth Beach: 535

Neptune City: 874

Neptune Township: 5932

Ocean: 5265

Oceanport: 1143

Red Bank: 2461

Roosevelt: 97

Rumson: 1148

Sea Bright: 214

Sea Girt: 301

Shrewsbury Borough: 825

Shrewsbury Township: 182

Spring Lake: 389

Spring Lake Heights: 645

Tinton Falls: 3124

Union Beach: 1111

Upper Freehold: 970

Wall: 4494

West Long Branch: 1835

Have a news tip, correction or comment? Email catarina.moura@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Freehold Patch