Monmouth Co. Had 4,523 Additional New COVID-19 Cases
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ —There were 2,243 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week reported in Monmouth County between Tuesday and Thursday, County Commissioner Director Thomas A.Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley announced.
During the same time period, the county also reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19.
All New Jersey counties still have a "high" level of transmission — including Monmouth —, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children's Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
To find additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, visit this page.
Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, visit this page.
Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at these locations:
Jan. 11 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
Jan. 11 in Freehold from 4-7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St.
Here is the breakdown of the total positive COVID-19 cases by town:
Aberdeen: 3495
Allenhurst: 123
Allentown: 221
Asbury Park: 2867
Atlantic Highlands: 590
Avon-by-the-Sea: 315
Belmar: 838
Bradley Beach: 616
Brielle: 933
Colts Neck: 1893
Deal: 439
Eatontown: 2778
Englishtown: 429
Fair Haven: 885
Farmingdale: 334
Freehold Borough: 2446
Freehold Township: 6640
Hazlet: 3866
Highlands: 571
Holmdel: 2801
Howell: 11106
Interlaken: 136
Keansburg: 2217
Keyport: 1195
Lake Como: 264
Little Silver: 1048
Loch Arbour: 48
Long Branch: 6320
Manalapan: 7497
Manasquan: 1005
Marlboro: 6369
Matawan: 1894
Middletown: 11681
Millstone Township: 1732
Monmouth Beach: 535
Neptune City: 874
Neptune Township: 5932
Ocean: 5265
Oceanport: 1143
Red Bank: 2461
Roosevelt: 97
Rumson: 1148
Sea Bright: 214
Sea Girt: 301
Shrewsbury Borough: 825
Shrewsbury Township: 182
Spring Lake: 389
Spring Lake Heights: 645
Tinton Falls: 3124
Union Beach: 1111
Upper Freehold: 970
Wall: 4494
West Long Branch: 1835
Have a news tip, correction or comment? Email catarina.moura@patch.com.
This article originally appeared on the Freehold Patch