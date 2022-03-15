Monmouth County Will Close Its COVID Vaccine/Test Site Friday

LINCROFT, NJ — Monmouth County announced Tuesday that "due to the decline in demand," the county is closing its COVID-19 testing and vaccine site on the Brookdale Community College campus, effective this Friday, March 18.

“Thankfully, the demand for testing has decreased and there is no longer a need for this site to continue its operations," said Monmouth County Commissioner Tom Arnone.

Starting in January, Monmouth County hired outside medical testing firm Vault Health to provide saliva and rapid COVID tests at Brookdale. Vault was paid using money from the state.

COVID cases have plummeted in New Jersey: The state announced 359 new positive tests and three COVID-related deaths or deaths with COVID on Monday.

According to the latest data, 66 percent of Monmouth County eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they've received either the two shots or one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

If you need a COVID test or a vaccine, Monmouth County keeps a list of places to get one here: https://www.visitmonmouth.com/

This article originally appeared on the Middletown Patch