Monmouth County Jail officer accused of giving cellphone to inmate in jailhouse romance

FREEHOLD – An Monmouth County Jail officer has been charged with passing a cellphone to an inmate who was her romantic partner, authorities said.

Latonya C. Johnson, 51, of Piscataway, drew a single charge of knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Thursday.

Johnson brought the cellphone into the Freehold Township jail between May and October of last year when she was involved in a relationship with the unidentified inmate "in order to be able to communicate with him more frequently," Santiago said in a statement.

The Professional Responsibility & Bias Crime Bureau of the prosecutor's office and the jail's Investigations Division, which falls under the Sheriff's Office, investigated.

Johnson was issued a summons Monday, meaning she was not arrested. Her first appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 7 in Monmouth County Courthouse.

The crime she was charged with carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence if there's a conviction.

Johnson declined comment.

Her attorney, Patrick Caserta of Wayne did not immediately return messages.

