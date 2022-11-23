Monmouth County Jail officer pleads guilty to distribution of drugs, contraband to inmates

FREEHOLD - A Monmouth County Jail officer has pled guilty in connection with the distribution of narcotics to inmates in the facility, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday.

Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pled guilty last Friday to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), Santiago said. At the time of his plea, Judge Jill O'Malley entered an order forfeiting Mack's job at the jail and barring him from holding public office in the state again.

An investigation found that Mack, who had been a corrections officer for 18 years, would smuggle drugs and other contraband into the facility by hiding them in potato chip bags, according to Santiago. He would give the items to an inmate who would then distribute them throughout the jail.

Mack's criminal activity was discovered on Sept. 4, 2021, when officers caught two inmates with drugs and other contraband in their cells, said Santiago, which were all traced back to Mack.

During his plea, Mack admitted that he made an agreement with an inmate to bring drugs and other contraband into the jail in exchange for payment and that he brought a schedule 1 drugs into the facility on September 4, 2021.

“Mr. Mack violated his sworn duty to protect and serve when he brought contraband into the jail for his own personal gain," said Santiago. "By doing so, he placed his fellow officers and other inmates at the jail in danger and justice requires that he take responsibility for his actions."

Mack's sentencing is set for April 21, 2023, at which point he faces up to five years in prison.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: MCCI officer, from Shamong NJ, guilty of drug distribution in jail