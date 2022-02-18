Monmouth County man charged in fatal Route 9 hit-and-run that left body on median

OLD BRIDGE - A 21-year-old Manalapan man has been charged with a Monday night Route 9 hit-and-run in which a 64-year-old Asbury Park man was later found dead on the highway center median.

Prince Fitzpatrick was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a second-degree crime, and endangering an injured victim, a third degree crime, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Old Bridge Police Chief Joseph Mandola.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 police responded to the area of Route 9 and Ferry Road following the report of a man's body on the center median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 9.

When police arrived they located Anthony Allen, 64, of Asbury Park who had been struck by a vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

EARLIER: Body found on Route 9 median in Old Bridge, police say

An investigation by Old Bridge Officer Steven Connolly and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Matthew Colonna identified Fitzpatrick as the driver of the vehicle who allegedly struck Allen and then fled the scene.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Connolly at 732-721-5600 ext. 3821 or Detective Colonna at 732-745-3317.

