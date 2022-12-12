Monmouth County man charged in Franklin bank robbery

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been charged with robbing a Route 27 bank this summer, and three of his family members have been charged with hindering authorities.

Michael Gaboff, of Millstone Township, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery at the Chase bank branch in the Franklin Park section on Aug. 22, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

Charged with hindering police were Alan Gaboff, 66, Sharon Gaboff, 60, and Jesse Gaboff, 23, all of the same Millstone Township address.

At about 2:08 p.m. Aug. 22, Franklin police received a call that a man wearing a black mask went into the bank and demanded money from the tellers.

The tellers turned over an undisclosed amount of money and the man fled on a motorcycle, McDonald said.

Witnesses described the man as wearing black shoes, black pants, a black shirt and a black motorcycle mask and goggles.

After a three-month investigation by township police, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and the FBI, Michael Gaboff was identified as the suspect, McDonald said.

On Dec. 2, a search warrant was executed at the Gaboff home by the FBI, police from Franklin and Monroe, the New Jersey State Police and the prosecutor's office.

Later that day, Michael Gaboff was arrested in Ocean Township, McDonald said. The three members of his family were arrested and charged that same day.

Michael Gaboff was remanded to the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Alan Gaboff, Sharon Gaboff and Jesse Gaboff were all and released pending a court appearance.

McDonald thanked the FBI, State Police, Monroe Police Department and the Princeton Police Department for their assistance during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732- 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

