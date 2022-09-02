Monmouth County SPCA thwarts ‘kitten-napping’ at Eatontown animal shelter

EATONTOWN - A “kitten-napping” caper has been foiled at the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to the chapter.

Late last month, an 11-week-old feline named Queso – described simply as “sweet” – was discovered missing and the door to her cage ajar, according to a social media post on the SPCA chapter’s Facebook page on Thursday.

A search of the shelter was immediately undertaken and the staff became suspicious when the kitten was not found inside the complex, the post explained.

A review of security surveillance footage turned the focus on a couple who were observed “acting suspiciously” at the shelter, at which time the Eatontown Police Department was summoned to take over the investigation.

“It is now clear that a woman who is currently on parole on former charges of theft and for kidnapping a human, hid Queso in her purse and left the building,” the SPCA said in its social media post.

Queso was recovered from the suspected kitten-nappers and was returned to the shelter, where she remains under medical observation.

“Fortunately, she seems healthy and remains the sweet and energetic kitten she was before her ordeal,” the statement said with a smiling cat emoji at the end of the sentence.

On Thursday, the couple was informed they would be charged with theft. Their identities have not been immediately disclosed nor were any details about the one suspect’s previous criminal record.

“Summer ‘kitten season’ is a very busy time at the MCSPCA, and while there are over 200 kittens currently in our care, every single one is precious!” the statement said. “We invest a great deal of time and resources to rescue, socialize, vaccinate, spay and neuter/care for each one until they are old enough to adopt out. No baby deserves the terrifying experience of being stuffed into a handbag and stolen.”

The SPCA credited the work of its Humane Law Enforcement officers, the New Jersey State Parole Board, and the Eatontown, Asbury Park and Keansburg police departments for bringing the whole kit and caboodle to a successful resolution.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth NJ SPCA thwarts kitten stealing at Eatontown animal shelter