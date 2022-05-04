Monmouth jail inmate killed cellmate for making fun of him, prosecutor says

FREEHOLD - A Monmouth County Jail inmate launched a fatal assault on his unsuspecting cellmate last month after his cellmate made fun of him in front of other inmates for defecating in his pants, an assistant prosecutor revealed Tuesday at a detention hearing for the accused.

Video from the jail shows inmate Evan Raczkiewicz, 29, of Bradley Beach, approaching Daniel Ferrara from behind and striking him multiple times in the head while Ferrara was working in the jail’s kitchen on April 16, Caitlin Sidley, an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, told Superior Court Judge Richard W. English. Raczkiewicz left Ferrara on the floor of the kitchen for another inmate to find, she said.

Evan Racziewicz walks past Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley at the conclusion of his detention hearing before Judge Richard W. English in State Superior Court in Freehold Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Monmouth County Jail inmate is accused of the murder of a fellow inmate.

Sidley asked English to order Raczkiewicz held at the jail without bail to await trial on a charge of reckless manslaughter.

Defense attorney Daniel Jude Maxwell objected, saying his client did not have the requisite state of mind needed to find probable cause for a manslaughter charge.

“The state has not and cannot articulate that anything in the video shows that the actor charged had been shown to know of the risk of death and acted in spite of it, which is the recklessness standard,’’ Maxwell said, adding that physical altercations in jail are not uncommon.

Evan Racziewicz's defense attorney Daniel Jude Maxwell speaks during his detention hearing before Judge Richard W. English in State Superior Court in Freehold Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Monmouth County Jail inmate is accused of the murder of a fellow inmate.

“The video shows an approach and contact with the right fist to the facial area, not the head, not the temple, not the neck, and also does not show a step-through whereby the momentum and weight of the defendant would have added to the force,’’ Maxwell said.

But, English, disagreeing with the defense attorney, granted Sidley’s request to order Raczkiewicz held in jail without bail.

“This was an attack from behind,’’ the judge said, indicating he has watched the jail video of the incident. “It seemed like great force to me.

"It looked like a malicious, vicious attack from behind’’ on an unsuspecting victim, English said.

The attack on Ferrara, 49, of the Ocean Grove section of Neptune, occurred at 5:18 a.m., Sidley said. When another inmate found him on the ground and sought help, Monmouth County sheriff’s officers responded and found the victim having trouble breathing and suffering from a possible seizure, she said.

Evan Racziewicz leaves his detention hearing before Judge Richard W. English in State Superior Court in Freehold Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Monmouth County Jail inmate is accused of the murder of a fellow inmate.

Medical units arrived and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Ferrara, and emergency medical technicians were called to assist, Sidley said. Despite their efforts, Ferrara was pronounced dead at 6:03 a.m., she said.

An ensuing investigation determined that Raczkiewicz and Ferrara were bunkmates and were locked in their cell at 8:45 p.m. the night before, Sidley said. When a corrections officer went to their cell at 2:45 a.m. the next day to wake up Raczkiewicz for his 3 a.m. work shift in the kitchen, she found both he and Ferrara were already awake and speaking to each other, despite that Ferrara did not have to begin his work shift until 5 a.m., Sidley said. Later, the victim was let out of the cell to work in the kitchen about 5 a.m., she said.

Witnesses later told investigators “that the victim had been making fun of the defendant in front of others that morning about an incident that had happened prior in which the defendant had defecated in his pants the night before,’’ Sidley said

“After striking the victim, the defendant reportedly said to another inmate that the victim should not be f---ing with him,’’ she said.

The assistant prosecutor noted that Raczkiewicz, at 6-foot-5-inches tall and 270 pounds, was substantially larger than the victim, who was about 5-foot-8 and about 100 pounds lighter than the alleged assailant.

At the time of the incident, Raczkiewicz was awaiting transfer to state prison, after having been sentenced on March 11 to three years in prison for weapons offenses, Sidley said. Despite that, Sidley asked English to issue a detention order, saying that Raczkiewicz already was eligible for parole from prison, with credits for time he had served in jail awaiting disposition of that case.

Raczkiewicz also has prior convictions for criminal sexual contact, fraudulent use of a credit card, receiving stolen property and failure to register as a sex offender and has violated terms of prior probationary terms, Sidley said.

Citing Raczkiewicz’s prior record, English said he wasn’t confident the defendant could follow the terms of release if he were to let him out of jail to await trial.

Raczkiewicz initially was charged with aggravated manslaughter, but prosecutors downgraded the charge to reckless manslaughter after reviewing the case, Sidley said.

Reckless manslaughter carries a term of five to 10 years in prison upon a conviction, while aggravated manslaughter carries a term of 10 to 30 years.

Ferrara had been at the jail since March on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and violating court orders, according to jail records.

