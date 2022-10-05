Monmouth man admits hiding businesses, income from IRS

A Monmouth County man admitted on Wednesday to concealing his businesses and subsequent income for several years to evade tax payments, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Thomas Bertoli, 65, of Matawan gave his guilty plea to a charge of corrupt interference by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Bertoli operated three businesses: The Doormen Inc., City Street Associates LLC and Urban Logistics LLC. Both individually and through his companies, Bertoli obtained payments from clients for services provided, Sellinger said.

This included payments from developers and construction firms for expediting services, mostly in Jersey City, on real estate development and construction projects, and payments from political campaigns for political consulting services within the state.

Expediting in the construction industry usually has to do with obtaining building permits and other government approvals required to complete the projects, Sellinger said.

On June 5, 2014, Bertoli was interviewed at his residence by an IRS collections officer, the announcement said, after Bertoli had not filed tax returns in 2009 and 2013, even though he was earning income during that time and owed nearly $200,000 in taxes for those years.

During that time period, Bertoli's income was coming primarily from Urban Logistics, where he was both the owner and sole employee, according to the announcement. He made false claims, though, stating that he was employed as a construction worker at a different company to keep Urban Logistics and the income from his operations hidden.

From the time of the interview until November 2015, Bertoli was aware of certain actions taken by the IRS to collect taxes he owed, which included applying levies and requiring an estimated tax payment for 2014, Sellinger said. But he continued to keep his Urban Logistics business and income concealed.

Bertoli admitted that by doing this, he acted knowingly and corruptly, obtaining illegal benefits by obstructing and impeding IRS collections.

With the charge of corrupt interference with the administration of the Internal Revenue laws, Bertoli faces a maximum of three years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, the announcement said. At his sentencing — scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023 — a plea bargain will be heard, asking instead for up to 18 months in prison and a full restitution payment of $1.17 million to the IRS.

