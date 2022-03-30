Monmouth man gets 9-plus years in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute

ROCK ISLAND — A Monmouth man, Christopher P. Shultz, 50, of the 500 block of East 11th Avenue, was sentenced on March 29, 2022, to nine years and four months imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Shultz was arrested during a traffic stop on July 7, 2019, in Gulfport, and was found to be in possession of than 80 grams of pure methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Shultz was indicted in August 2020 and pleaded guilty in November 2021. The statutory penalties for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute are up to life imprisonment, up to a $10 million fine, and up to a life term of supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Gulfport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Grant Thomas Hodges represented the government in the prosecution.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Monmouth man gets 9-plus years in prison for meth crime