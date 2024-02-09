Monmouth may buy Middletown’s Port Monmouth School for pool or rec center

MIDDLETOWN - The Monmouth County Board of Commissioners are in discussions with the township Board of Education to purchase and demolish the old Port Monmouth Elementary School, and replace the building with a recreational center or indoor swimming facility on its grounds.

The school, which served 194 students before it closed in 2020, could become county property by the end of the year if the board agrees to purchase the site, said Andrew J. Spears, director of the Monmouth County Park System.

Opened in 1928, the Middletown Board of Education shuttered the school and transferred its students to the New Monmouth Elementary School about two miles away in what was described as a cost-saving measure four years ago.

Residents in the Bayshore region have been asking for either an aquatic facility or a community center, and the commissioners have identified the site as a suitable location, Spears said.

A public discussion on the matter is expected before the summer, he said.

The Patch reported that the county had offered $2.5 million for the site. However, Spears said it was premature to discuss a dollar amount for the proposed purchase.

If the board decides to build a swimming or aquatic center, the facility would host competitive scholastic swimming events as well as provide swimming lessons and adult fitness classes, he said.

If the board decides to build a recreational center instead, it would include a gymnasium and other spaces with fitness components, and serve a role similar to a traditional community center, he said.

Ultimately, the board will decide which option based on what it feels is needed the most in that region of the county, Spears said.

