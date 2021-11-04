Monmouth and Ocean doctor indicted for prescribing painkillers for bribes and kickbacks

NEWARK - A urologist with offices in Freehold, Toms River and Howell was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday, for his alleged role in a scheme to receive bribes and kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company for prescribing large amounts of a fentanyl-based pain killer, said Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Dr. Mukaram Gazi, 51, of Marlboro, was charged with one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks, one count of receiving kickbacks, one count of healthcare fraud and one count of conspiring to unlawfully distribute dangerous narcotics, Honig said in a prepared statement.

Gazi, who also maintained an office in Hamilton in Mercer County, is accused of soliciting and receiving more than $130,000 in bribes and kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company outside Phoenix, Arizona, the statement said.

In January 2020, the pharmaceutical company’s founder, John Kapoor, was sentenced to 5½-years in federal prison, for orchestrating the scheme to bribe medical practitioners to prescribe Subsys — the name of its fentanyl-based pain medication — often when medically unnecessary, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey alleges that in exchange for the money he received, Gazi prescribed Subsys to patients. The powerful opioid narcotic is designed to rapidly enter a person’s bloodstream upon being sprayed under the tongue, Honig said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Subsys for the “management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients who are already receiving and who are tolerant to around the clock therapy for their underlying persistent cancer pain.”

However, the federal government contends that Gazi does not treat patients who are suffering from breakthrough cancer pain and he would not have been expected to prescribe such fentanyl-based pain medications, according to the statement.

“In exchange for bribes and kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics, he began prescribing Subsys to a number of patients for whom Subsys was medically unnecessary,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges.

The bribes and kickbacks that Gazi accepted for prescribing Subsys were disguised as payments for educational presentations about Subsys that Gazi purportedly provided to licensed practitioners, according to the statement.

“In reality, these presentations were a sham — they often functioned as social events at restaurants, lacked the appropriate audience of licensed practitioners who could prescribe Subsys, and many of the purported signatures on the speaker program sign-in sheets were forged,” the statement said.

The doctor also prescribed high-dosage Adderall — used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) — to a pharmacy owner who filled many of his Subsys prescriptions, in addition to the store owner’s romantic partner, to induce the pharmacy owner to continue filling the doctor’s Subsys prescription orders, according to the news release.

The insurance claims for the prescriptions for Subsys and Adderall were then filed to Medicare, New Jersey Medicaid and other health insurance providers, which were “medically unnecessary, and not eligible for reimbursement,” the statement said.

“He also conspired with others to distribute these powerful narcotics outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose,” the statement continued.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Baker of the Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit, and senior trial counsel David Malagold of the cybercrime unit in Newark.

Roseland-based defense attorney Damian P. Conforti represents Gazi in the criminal case.

Erik Larsen: 732-682-9359 or elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ doctor indicted in painkillers for bribes scheme