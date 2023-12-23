Monmouth and Ocean are seeing the biggest hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in NJ

In the past two weeks, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 have gone up 20% in the U.S. and 27% in New Jersey, according to federal Centers for Disease Control data.

And across the state, a pocket shared by Monmouth and Ocean counties is seeing the biggest hike in hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

The area includes Point Pleasant, Brick, Howell, Neptune, Ocean Township and their immediate surroundings. There, the rate of COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents ranges between 18 and 29. In comparison, that number is 1.5 for the U.S. and 1.6 for New Jersey, or about 14 times less.

The hospital service area around Brick is seeing almost twice the number of COVID-related hospitalizations than the hospital service area closer to Neptune.

With so many at-home COVID tests and with the federal government no longer requiring reports of COVID results, the positivity rate has become a less reliable option to measure the impact of COVID. Hospitalization rates, on the other hand, are now seen as the most reliable benchmark to observe the course of COVID.

While the numbers are going up at the Jersey Shore, COVID-related hospitalizations today are down 85% in Ocean and Monmouth counties in comparison to the hospital admission rate from January 2022, the highest peak of COVID-related hospitalizations in New Jersey.

The Vineland, Perth Amboy and Livingston hospital service areas are also seeing a significant increase in hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

