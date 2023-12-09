Monmouth prosecutor: Brick woman stole almost $100K from Freehold employer

FREEHOLD — Authorities have charged a Brick woman with stealing almost $100,000 from the operator of a local entertainment center where she worked, said Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Dina M. Mulleano, 49, a human resources manager for iPlay America in Freehold, was charged with second-degree theft by deception following an investigation begun earlier this year by the Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau of the prosecutor's office, authorities said.

The investigation, which included a review of the company's bank and payroll records from June 2021 to October 2022, revealed Mulleano made about 70 transfers from the company's payroll system to her own bank account, while falsely crediting the pay to more than two different employees, Santiago said in a news release Saturday.

The theft amounted to more than $95,000, the prosecutor said.

Authorities allege Mulleano used the stolen money for personal expenses.

Mulleano was charged in a summons and faces a first appearance in Superior Court in Monmouth County on Jan. 23.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Diane Aifer.

Anyone who has further information about Mulleano's activities is asked to call prosecutor's Detective Robert Afanasewicz at 1-800-533-7433.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Brick woman charged with stealing almost $100K from Freehold employer