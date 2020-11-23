MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED AND THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
·19 min read

HOLMDEL, NJ, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) reported Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $48.6 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as compared to Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $11.0 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $0.62 per share. The decrease primarily resulted from the implementation of a new accounting rule which became effective for our fiscal yearend 2019 requiring that unrealized gains and losses resulting from our securities investments be reflected on our income statement. During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, we recognized unrealized losses of $77.4 million or $0.79 per diluted share as compared to unrealized losses of $24.7 million or $0.26 per diluted share during the prior fiscal year. Prior to the adoption of the rule, unrealized gains and losses were reflected as a change in our shareholders’ equity. Excluding all non-cash unrealized losses, our Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders for the fiscal year 2020 would have been $28.8 million or $0.29 per diluted share as compared to $35.7 million or $0.38 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $0.09. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, Funds from Operations (FFO), which exclude unrealized gains or losses from our securities portfolio, were $78.5 million or $0.80 per diluted share compared to $81.2 million or $0.87 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year, representing a decrease of $0.07 per share. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO), which also exclude unrealized and realized gains or losses from our securities portfolio, were $76.9 million or $0.78 per diluted share compared to $79.7 million or $0.85 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year, representing a decrease of $0.07 per share.

Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.9 million or $0.04 per diluted share as compared to Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $22.7 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $0.28 per share. Excluding all non-cash unrealized gains (losses), our Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2020 would have been $6.4 million or $0.06 per diluted share, representing a decrease of $0.03 per share from the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, FFO were $19.2 million or $0.20 per diluted share as compared to $20.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $0.01 per share. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, AFFO were $18.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share compared to $20.1 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $0.02 per share.

The decrease in our annual and quarterly earnings was mostly due to a decrease in Dividend Income from our securities investments and an increase in our Preferred Dividend Expense. The decrease in our Dividend Income is because many REITs have reduced or eliminated their dividends in 2020 in response to financial pressures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in our Preferred Dividend Expense is due to the 5.0 million shares we sold of our 6.125% Series C Preferred Stock under the Preferred Stock ATM Program during the fiscal year at a weighted average price of $25.04 per share which generated aggregate net proceeds, after offering expenses, of $122.4 million. A portion of these proceeds were applied toward the $175.1 million in acquisitions of the five properties purchased during fiscal 2020. These five properties are expected to generate approximately $10.9 million in annual rental revenues. In addition, a portion of these proceeds will be applied to our current $338.4 million acquisition pipeline which comprises six properties that are expected to generate an additional $20.2 million in annual rental revenue when they come online. We expect the combination of the full run rate of our recent acquisitions, coupled with that of our acquisition pipeline and property expansions, to meaningfully grow our cash flow and earnings per share going forward.

Our portfolio occupancy remained nearly full during the quarter and throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic at 99.4%. This represents a 50-basis point increase over the prior year period. Our rent collections throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic have been strong. From March 2020 through November 2020, our rent collections averaged 99.7% and we expect December and future months to be consistent with this trend. To date, Monmouth has received very limited requests for rent deferment. Thus far, we have agreed to defer a total of $438,000, representing less than 0.31% of our annual base rent. To date, we have already collected 71% of this amount. While the future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still uncertain, at this time we do not expect the impact to have a material adverse effect on our financial condition.

A summary of significant financial information for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) is as follows:

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

Rental Revenue

$

36,173

$

33,846

Reimbursement Revenue

$

6,462

$

5,824

Net Operating Income (NOI) (1)

$

36,016

$

33,600

Total Expenses

$

21,584

$

20,410

Dividend Income

$

1,458

$

3,599

Unrealized Holding Gains (Losses) Arising During the Periods

$

(10,280

)

$

13,988

Net Income

$

3,088

$

27,814

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

(3,917

)

$

22,690

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders Per Diluted Common Share

$

(0.04

)

$

0.24

FFO (1)

$

19,223

$

20,280

FFO per Diluted Common Share (1)

$

0.20

$

0.21

AFFO (1)

$

18,167

$

20,112

AFFO per Diluted Common Share (1)

$

0.19

$

0.21

Dividends Declared per Common Share

$

0.17

$

0.17

Weighted Avg. Diluted Common Shares Outstanding

98,083

95,759


Twelve Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

Rental Revenue

$

141,583

$

132,524

Reimbursement Revenue

$

26,234

$

22,297

Net Operating Income (NOI) (1)

$

140,736

$

131,195

Total Expenses

$

86,649

$

78,597

Dividend Income

$

10,445

$

15,168

Unrealized Holding Gains (Losses) Arising During the Periods

$

(77,380

)

$

(24,680

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(22,143

)

$

29,800

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

(48,617

)

$

11,026

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders Per Diluted Common Share

$

(0.50

)

$

0.12

FFO (1)

$

78,483

$

81,197

FFO per Diluted Common Share (1)

$

0.80

$

0.87

AFFO (1)

$

76,939

$

79,695

AFFO per Diluted Common Share (1)

$

0.78

$

0.85

Dividends Declared per Common Share

$

0.68

$

0.68

Weighted Avg. Diluted Common Shares Outstanding

98,164

93,485

A summary of significant balance sheet information as of September 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows (in thousands):

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Real Estate Investments

$

1,747,844

$

1,616,934

Securities Available for Sale at Fair Value

$

108,832

$

185,250

Total Assets

$

1,939,783

$

1,871,948

Fixed Rate Mortgage Notes Payable, net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs

$

799,507

$

744,928

Loans Payable

$

75,000

$

95,000

Total Shareholders’ Equity

$

1,037,605

$

1,011,043

During the year, we accomplished the following:

Strong Growth Record and Solid Pipeline

  • Acquired 1.2 million square feet of high-quality industrial space for $175.1 million, generating $10.9 million in annual rental revenue, comprising five brand new Class A, built-to-suit properties, all leased long-term to investment-grade tenants.

  • Increased our gross leasable area (GLA) by 5.2% to 23.4 million square feet.

  • Entered into commitments to acquire six new build-to-suit properties containing 2.4 million total square feet for a total cost of $338.4 million.

Strong Portfolio Performance

  • Achieved a 99.4% occupancy rate, representing our fifth consecutive year with above 98% occupancy.

  • Achieved 99.7% rent collection results throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.

  • Achieved 87% tenant retention through the renewal of four leases comprising 355,000 square feet for a weighted-average lease term of 4.2 years. These lease renewals resulted in an increase in the weighted-average lease rate of 12.0% on a U.S. GAAP straight-line basis and an increase of 4.4% on a cash basis.

  • Achieved a weighted average lease maturity of 7.1 years as of the current fiscal yearend.

  • Increased our annualized average base rent per occupied square foot by 3% to $6.36 from the prior year.

Solid Financial Results

  • Increased our Gross Revenue by 4.9% to $178.3 million.

  • Increased our Net Operating Income by 7.3% to $140.7 million.

  • Maintained our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 6.0x for both the current and prior fiscal years and maintained our Net Debt to Undepreciated Book Capitalization at 38.5% as of the current fiscal yearend versus 39.0% as of the prior fiscal yearend.

  • Reduced the weighted average interest rate on our fixed-rate mortgage debt to 3.98% from 4.03% in the prior fiscal yearend and reduced the weighted average interest rate on our total debt to 3.89% from 4.00% in the prior fiscal yearend.

  • Maintained a conservative AFFO dividend payout ratio of 87%. With a weighted average lease maturity of over 7 years and in excess of 81% of our revenue secured by leases with tenants from companies, or subsidiaries of companies, that are considered Investment Grade, coupled with the weighted average debt maturity of our fixed-rate debt remaining in excess of 11 years, our dividend is well covered.

  • Increased our unencumbered assets during the 2020 fiscal year, allowing us to replace our $200.0 million unsecured line of credit facility with a new $225.0 million unsecured line of credit facility and a new $75.0 million term loan, increasing our borrowing capacity, extending the term and reducing our borrowing rates.

  • Reduced our General and Administrative expenses both in the aggregate and as a percentage of gross revenue and gross assets. G&A expense decreased by 1.6% from $9.1 million in fiscal 2019 to $8.9 million in fiscal 2020. G&A expense as a percentage of gross revenue decreased by 6% to 5.0% and G&A expense as a percentage of gross assets decreased by 7% to 40 basis points for fiscal 2020.

  • Achieved $2.7 billion in total market capitalization as of September 30, 2020 representing an increase of $127.8 million over the prior year period.

Capital Market Activity

  • Raised $26.4 million (including dividend reinvestments of $7.6 million) through our Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, representing an 11% participation rate.

  • Raised $122.4 million in net proceeds through our 6.125% Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock ATM Program, as well as an additional $35.0 million in net proceeds subsequent to the fiscal yearend.

  • Maintained the weighted-average debt maturity on our fixed-rate debt at 11.1 years.

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, commented on the results for fiscal year 2020,

“During fiscal 2020, we grew our gross leasable area (GLA) by 5% through the acquisition of five brand-new Class A built-to-suit properties all leased long-term to investment-grade tenants, for an aggregate cost of $175.1 million. As of September 30, 2020, our property portfolio had a weighted-average building age of 9.8 years, and a weighted-average lease maturity of 7.1 years. We have assembled a high quality modern industrial portfolio that contains excess land to accommodate future growth. These are highly-automated industrial assets that are mission-critical to our tenants’ operations. The quality of our portfolio is evidenced by our current sector-leading 99.4% occupancy rate as well as our ability to achieve uninterrupted rent collections which averaged 99.7% throughout these challenging times.”

“We have renewed four of the five leases that were set to expire this fiscal year. These four lease renewals represent 87% of the 410,000 square feet expiring this year. These lease renewals have a weighted average lease term of 4.2 years, and a weighted average lease rate of $5.87 per square foot on a GAAP basis and $5.71 per square foot on a cash basis. This represents an increase of 12.0% on a GAAP basis and an increase of 4.4% on a cash basis. While it is still early in our new fiscal year, to date we have renewed four of the ten leases that are set to expire in fiscal 2021, representing 44% of the amount up for renewal. These lease renewals have a weighted average lease term of 3.2 years, and a weighted average lease rate of $4.46 per square foot on a GAAP basis and $4.38 per square foot on a cash basis. This represents an increase of 8.0% on a GAAP basis and an increase of 1.9% on a cash basis.”

“During the fiscal year, we raised $26.4 million in equity capital through our Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. Of this amount, a total of $7.6 million in dividends were reinvested by our shareholders, representing an 11% participation rate. We also sold 5.0 million shares of our 6.125% Series C Preferred Stock through our ATM program generating net proceeds of $122.4 million. In addition, we replaced our $200.0 million unsecured line of credit with a new $225.0 million unsecured line of credit and a new $75.0 million Term Loan. This new facility provides us with increased borrowing capacity while reducing our borrowing rates and extending our term. Including the accordion feature, our new facility provides for up to $400.0 million in total borrowing capacity. Our line of credit has nothing borrowed at this time. Looking ahead, Monmouth is very well capitalized to continue to execute our growth strategy.”

“Our high-quality acquisition pipeline now comprises six brand new build-to-suit, industrial buildings that are currently being developed in Alabama (2), Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee and Vermont. All six highly-automated properties will be leased to investment-grade tenants. These six pipeline transactions total approximately 2.4 million square feet for an aggregate purchase price of $338.4 million with a weighted-average lease term of 15.3 years. Five of these acquisitions are scheduled to close during fiscal 2021 and one is scheduled to close during fiscal 2022. We have locked in financing for three of these six acquisitions with three, fully-amortizing mortgage loans totaling $139.5 million with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.99% and a weighted average term of 15.8 years.”

“Ecommerce demand has soared during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Our two largest tenants, FedEx and Amazon are experiencing record shipments. We are working with our tenants on several parking expansion projects in order to increase their home delivery capabilities. One of these parking expansions was completed earlier this month for $3.4 million, resulting in increased annualized rent of $349,000. While our reported results for fiscal year 2020 were negatively impacted by a reduction in Dividend Income from our securities investments, we expect our large acquisition pipeline and property expansions to positively contribute to per share earnings and cash flow going forward.”

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation will host its Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook.

Our Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 financial results being released herein will be available on our website at www.mreic.reit in the Investor Relations section, under Filings and Reports.

To participate in the Webcast, select the 4Q and Fiscal Yearend 2020 Webcast and Earnings Call “Link to Webcast” on the homepage of our website at www.mreic.reit, in the Highlights section, which is located towards the bottom of the homepage. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 1-877-510-5852 (domestically) or 1-412-902-4138 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. It will be available until February 1, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 1-877-344-7529 (domestically) and 1-412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10147191. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at our website on the Investor Relations homepage, www.mreic.reit.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.

Certain statements included in this press release which are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can provide no assurance those expectations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations are contained in our annual report on Form 10-K and described from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Notes:

(1) Non-U.S. GAAP Information: FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), represents net income attributable to common shareholders, as defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP), excluding extraordinary items, as defined under U.S. GAAP, gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated real estate assets, impairment charges related to depreciable real estate assets, plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization. Included in the Nareit FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement, is an option pertaining to assets incidental to our main business in the calculation of Nareit FFO to make an election to include or exclude mark-to-market changes in the value recognized on these marketable equity securities. In conjunction with the adoption of the FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement, for all periods presented, we have elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from our investments in marketable equity securities from our FFO calculation. Nareit created FFO as a non-GAAP supplemental measure of REIT operating performance. We define Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) as FFO, excluding stock compensation expense, depreciation of corporate office capitalized costs, amortization of deferred financing costs, non-recurring severance expense, effect of non-cash U.S. GAAP straight-line rent adjustments and subtracting recurring capital expenditures. We define recurring capital expenditures as all capital expenditures that are recurring in nature, excluding capital expenditures related to expansions at our current locations or capital expenditures that are incurred in conjunction with obtaining a new lease or a lease renewal. We believe that, as widely recognized measures of performance used by other REITs, FFO and AFFO may be considered by investors as supplemental measures to compare our operating performance to those of other REITs. FFO and AFFO exclude historical cost depreciation as an expense and may facilitate the comparison of REITs which have a different cost basis. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO and AFFO and, accordingly, our FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. The items excluded from FFO and AFFO are significant components in understanding our financial performance.

FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP performance measures and (i) do not represent Cash Flow from Operations as defined by U.S. GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income or Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders as a measure of operating performance or to Cash Flows from Operating, Investing and Financing Activities; and (iii) are not an alternative to Cash Flows from Operating, Investing and Financing Activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO and AFFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other REITs.

The following is a reconciliation of the Company’s U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders to the Company’s FFO and AFFO for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

(3,917

)

$

22,690

$

(48,617

)

$

11,026

Less/Plus: Unrealized Holding (Gains) Losses Arising During the Periods

10,280

(13,988

)

77,380

24,680

Plus: Depreciation Expense (excluding Corporate Office Capitalized Costs)

11,963

10,826

46,437

42,518

Plus: Amortization of Intangible Assets

598

491

2,137

1,986

Plus: Amortization of Capitalized Lease Costs

299

261

1,146

987

FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

19,223

20,280

78,483

81,197

Plus: Depreciation of Corporate Office Capitalized Costs

57

126

234

502

Plus: Stock Compensation Expense

84

210

452

784

Plus: Amortization of Financing Costs

329

297

1,413

1,253

Plus: Non-recurring Severance Expense

-0-

-0-

786

-0-

Less: Effect of Non-cash U.S. GAAP Straight-line Rent Adjustment

(517

)

(574

)

(1,976

)

(1,926

)

Less: Recurring Capital Expenditures

(1,009

)

(227

)

(2,453

)

(2,115

)

AFFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

18,167

$

20,112

$

76,939

$

79,695

The following are the Cash Flows provided by (used in) Operating, Investing and Financing Activities for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

Twelve Months Ended

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Operating Activities

$

98,829

$

100,748

Investing Activities

(180,676

)

(213,634

)

Financing Activities

85,185

123,741

Contact: Becky Coleridge
732-577-9996



Latest Stories

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Mexico denies deal made to nab capo in return for ex-defense minister

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday denied that Mexico had agreed to capture a cartel leader for the United States in order to secure the return of ex-defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos from U.S. custody. Reuters reported last week that Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to seek the arrest of a high-level Mexican drug cartel leader as part of a deal to get U.S. drug trafficking charges against Cienfuegos dropped. "There is no deal in the shadows," Lopez Obrador said at his regular news conference, referring to the Reuters story as well as other media reports that Mexico had threatened to expel U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents over Cienfuegos' arrest.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."> Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/2wEl0kWIoX CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ht8v9oi0O5> > -- CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2020John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." > "The Republican Party is not going to be saved by hiding in a spider hole. We need all of our leaders to come out and say, 'the election is over.' We're not talking about an abstract right for Trump to use his legal remedies. We've past that," John Bolton says. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pUFsiFj7PC> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.

  • This Gun Coffee Brand Was MAGA Royalty. Then It Turned on Kyle Rittenhouse.

    The far right thought it had found the ideal breakfast beverage company. Then it took a big sip of Black Rifle Coffee and checked the news.For years, Black Rifle Coffee Company has been at the vanguard of an emerging conservative coffee movement. Customers can start their day with a “Thin Blue Line” Keurig cup, or wind down with a nice mug of “Combat Cocoa.” This isn’t coffee for WIMPS and CIVILIANS, the company’s branding implies; it’s TACTICAL CAFFEINATION for OPERATORS.But not even that branding has been enough to save BRCC from attacks by its far-right former fans, who accuse the company of being inadequately militant because it declined to sponsor a teenager accused of murdering Black Lives Matter protesters.‘All Combat Takes Place at Night’: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Lawyer Urges Trump Fans to ‘Dust Off’ Gun RightsBRCC’s trouble began shortly after accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse was bailed out of jail last week. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people (two of them fatally) at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier this year. Rittenhouse, 17, became a hero of the militant far right, especially of groups like the Proud Boys that openly lust for violence against the left.Shortly after supporters posted Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail, the host of a conservative podcast that partners with BRCC tweeted a picture of Rittenhouse in a BRCC shirt. The picture, plus its caption (“Kyle Rittenhouse drinks the best coffee in America”) led viewers to believe BRCC was partnering with Rittenhouse.That wasn’t the case, BRCC clarified this weekend. In a video, the company’s CEO Evan Hafer stated that BRCC had not and would not sponsor Rittenhouse.“We’re not in the business of profiting from tragedy,” the CEO of the gun-themed coffee company said. “We’re not in the business of profiting from this event. We have zero interest in collecting one dollar from any of this. It is ethically inappropriate for us to do so, or even give the perception [of profiting].”That would be an uncontroversial statement from virtually any other CEO. But not, apparently, from a leader in the world of conservative coffee. Hafer’s statement prompted a hypercaffeinated meltdown from portions of the right, which castigated BRCC as traitors.> Lmfao, reactionaries are turning on Black Riffle Coffee because BRC doesn’t want their product associated with Kyle Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/cNOBz70Flf> > — Rational Disconnect (@RationalDis) November 23, 2020Far-right internet personalities like blogger Cassandra Fairbanks formally “disavowed” BRCC—in doing so, taking a break from accusing the left of being censorious. Others accused BRCC of just exploiting the right for profit.“Civilians are just cash cows to you, so you and your veteran buddies can get rich,” one prominent white supremacist account railed at Hafer. The Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group that has championed Rittenhouse, accused BRCC of trying to market to “genderless college students,” and photoshopped the BRCC logo to look like it supported Black Lives Matter (which, in Proud Boys parlance, is intended as an insult).On Parler, a social media platform popular among the far right, supposed ex-BRCC fans flooded the company’s page with insults. “Boycott these liberals and every brand associated with them,” commented a user, whose profile picture was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg photoshopped to look like a Nazi.“Turns out Black Rifle Coffee Is deep state...🤣😂🤣,” another former fan wrote on BRCC’s Parler page. “My husband is pissed...he said his election was stolen away by Democrats, and then his coffee!”“And just like that you have to change your name to LGBTQ snowflake coffee,” a third wrote. “Never will drink your coffee.”Parler users became so incensed they started searching the Federal Election Commission site for Hafer’s political contributions, which revealed that he’d donated $500 to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat. (Gabbard, who has served in the military like Hafer, saw some support from a fringe of far-right personalities during her 2020 presidential campaign.)The accusations were a stunning reversal in fortune for BRCC, which, for years, has positioned itself as the go-to coffee for conservative gun fans. “I want people who voted for Trump to know that there is another option for you,” Hafer said in a 2017 interview. “[Starbucks’ then-CEO] Howard Schultz doesn’t want your business. I do. I’ll be proud to take it.”When Starbucks announced a plan to hire 10,000 refugees in 2017, BRCC shared a meme that photoshopped Starbucks cups onto ISIS fighters. “Starbucks vows to hire 10,000 refugees,” the meme read, followed by a picture of U.S. troops with the caption “Black Rifle Coffee Company vows to hire 10,000 veterans.”BRCC might have been the most popular conservative-aligned coffee brand–but it wasn’t the only one. Other right-wing coffee companies, including those with similar military branding, launched around the same time, many of them in response to the perceived liberalism of brands like Starbucks.At least two conservative coffee shops opened this February alone. One, Covfefe Coffee and Gifts in Maine, sells brews named after Trump. The other, Conservative Grounds in Florida, includes a makeshift Oval Office with cardboard cutouts of Donald and Melania Trump. Conservative Grounds’ owner told the Washington Post the shop was “a place for conservatives to feel welcome,” and noted that the store had a sign leading out to the dumpsters with a label “liberal safe space, enter here.”Why Does Starbucks Melt Conservative Brains?A third right-wing coffee brand is now gunning for BRCC’s customers, promoting stickers that advocate throwing communists to their deaths from helicopters, and patches mocking the corpse of a man Rittenhouse killed. The brand earned an endorsement from the Proud Boys after it released a statement lauding Rittenhouse on Sunday.When a Twitter user accused the company of revealing “fascist views,” the brand account replied, “We were never in hiding sweet cheeks.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gun-toting congresswoman-elect may carry Glock at Capitol

    A firearms-toting congresswoman-elect who owns a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, has already asked Capitol Police about carrying her weapon on Capitol grounds, her office has acknowledged. The practice is allowed for lawmakers, with some limitations, under decades-old congressional regulations. The public is barred from carrying weapons in the Capitol, its grounds and office buildings.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.

  • Key U.S. agency say no presidential transition yet, will brief Congress

    A key federal agency that must sign off on the presidential transition following the U.S. election on Monday said it had still not approved hand-off activities to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden but would brief Congress next week. A U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) spokeswoman said Deputy Administrator Allison Brigati would speak with the Democratic chairmen and ranking Republican lawmakers on four U.S. House of Representative committees on Nov. 30, following a House Democrats' request. The agency will also hold an briefing for congressional staff on three U.S. Senate panels that U.S. House staff members can also attend, the spokeswoman said.

  • Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell

    Perhaps Sidney Powell has gone too far for even Rudy Giuliani this time. The Trump campaign's legal team moved to distance itself Sunday from the firebrand conservative attorney after a tumultuous several days in which Powell made multiple incorrect statements about the voting process, unspooled unsupported and complex conspiracy theories and vowed to “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” court filing.

  • Man in Trump-shaped flotation device charged with assault after breathing on protesters

    Raymond Deskins was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly breathing heavily on protesters who were outside Trump National Golf Club.

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

    The dozens of attendees were all mask-less at Caligula, an illegal sex club, violating New York state COVID-19 regulations.

  • Senator Portman Says No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud, Calls on Trump to Cooperate with Biden Transition

    Senator Rob Portman said Monday that he sees no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to overturn Joe Biden's presidential victory and called on the Trump administration to begin cooperating with the former vice president's transition team."I have supported the Trump campaign’s right to count every lawful vote, request state recounts and pursue lawsuits regarding election fraud or other irregularities," Portman wrote in an op-ed published Monday in the Cincinnati Enquirer.The Ohio Republican said there were "instances of fraud and irregularities in this election, as there have been in every election," and while it is good that such wrongdoing has been exposed, "there is no evidence as of now of any widespread fraud or irregularities that would change the result in any state."Portman, who served as a co-chair of the Trump campaign in Ohio, said he voted for the incumbent and believes Trump's policies would be better for Ohio and the country."But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward," the senator wrote.Portman also called on the administration to begin cooperating with Biden's transition team, which the General Services Administration, the agency responsible for overseeing a presidential transition, has been stonewalling since the election. The transition preparations involve the administration releasing millions of dollars to the Biden team and providing access to federal agencies and office space in Washington.Biden should also be granted intelligence briefings and briefings on the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, Portman recommended. Biden has said he is currently not receiving the daily classified briefing on security threats that a president-elect is typically given."In the likely event that Joe Biden becomes our next president, it is in the national interest that the transition is seamless," Portman said.Portman is the latest of a growing group of Republican senators who have called on the administration to accept the election results as Trump's legal team suffers defeats in battleground states that were called for Biden and the December 8 "safe harbor" deadline for states to certify their electors approaches.Senator Mitt Romney last week criticized one of Trump’s recent strategies to overturn the election results that relies on appealing to Republican legislators in swing states to appoint loyal electors in defiance of the election results. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, another Republican critical of Trump’s approach, urged the public to tune out the noise and look at the actual claims the president’s lawyers have made, which do not include widespread fraud.

  • Fauci says it’s ‘unrealistic’ to think we’ll be able to celebrate normally with families during spring holiday season

    In an interview with Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that even with a vaccine rollout beginning later this year, he hopes Americans can gather safely for the spring holidays, but it’s “unrealistic” to think Easter and Passover celebrations will be completely back to normal.

  • White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings

    Monday's delivery of an 18-and-a-half-foot tall Fraser fir by horse-drawn carriage signaled the kickoff of the usual array of White House holiday events that will include the annual turkey pardon and Christmas and Hanukkah events. “Attending the parties will be a very personal choice,” said Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman and chief of staff, referring to the plans. “It is a longstanding tradition for people to visit and enjoy the cheer and iconic décor of the annual White House Christmas celebrations."

  • Two years ago this week Trump was mocking a turkey for refusing to concede an election

    Somewhere in Virginia, a turkey by the name of Carrots is feeling vindicated.Two years ago this week, President Trump conducted the annual White House turkey pardon, which let the American people vote online to decide the fate of birds Peas and Carrots. The president, lest he pass up an opportunity to roast, jokingly mocked the losing turkey, Carrots."Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount," Trump said in 2018. "We're still fighting with Carrots."> FLASHBACK: In 2018, President Trump attacked Carrots the turkey for refusing to concede he had lost the vote on the White House turkey pardon contest.> > "This was a fair election... unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount."> > pic.twitter.com/MzcackiDwd> > — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 23, 2020Replace "Carrots" with "Trump" and we essentially have the story of the 2020 election. As President-elect Joe Biden proceeds with filling his Cabinet, Trump remains steadfast in his refusal to concede, despite winning 74 fewer electoral votes. Also similar to Carrots, Trump has called for recounts in several states, including Georgia, where taxpayers will fund a third recount.It's unclear whether Carrots ever officially conceded his 2018 loss, or whether Trump has any plans to do so, either. Carrots did, however, make his way to the nation's premier retirement spot for former White House turkeys, so there's certainly hope for Trump's post-presidential life.More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.