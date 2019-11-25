Monmouth Real Estate Reports Results For The Fiscal Year Ended And The Fourth Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) reported Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $11.0 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 as compared to Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $38.8 million or $0.49 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, representing a decrease of $0.37 per share. The decrease in our Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders this year was primarily due to the implementation of a new accounting rule requiring that unrealized gains and losses resulting from our securities investments be reflected on our income statement. During the fiscal year 2019, we recognized $24.7 million of unrealized losses or $0.26 per diluted share. Prior to the adoption of the rule, unrealized gains and losses were reflected as a change in our shareholders' equity. During fiscal year 2018, we reported realized gains of $7.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share, including realized gains of $7.5 million from the sale of real estate and $111,000 from the sale of securities. Excluding all non-cash unrealized losses and realized gains, our Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders for the fiscal year 2019 would have been $35.7 million or $0.38 per diluted share as compared to $31.2 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, representing a decrease of $0.02. Funds from Operations (FFO), which exclude unrealized gains or losses from our securities portfolio, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 were $81.2 million or $0.87 per diluted share versus $69.8 million or $0.89 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, representing a decrease in FFO per share of $0.02. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO), which also exclude unrealized and realized gains or losses from our securities portfolio, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 were $79.7 million or $0.85 per diluted share versus $68.4 million or $0.87 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, representing a decrease in AFFO per share of $0.02.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $22.7 million or $0.24 per diluted share as compared to $7.8 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018, representing an increase in Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.14 share. Excluding all non-cash unrealized gains, our Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $8.7 million or $0.09 per diluted share, representing a decrease of $0.01 per share from the three months ended September 30, 2018. FFO were $20.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $18.1 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018, representing a decrease in FFO per share of $0.01. AFFO for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $20.1 million or $0.21 per diluted share versus $17.7 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018, representing a decrease in AFFO per share of $0.01.

A summary of significant financial information for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) is as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018 Rental Revenue $ 33,846 $ 30,305 Reimbursement Revenue $ 6,751 $ 6,312 Net Operating Income (NOI) (1) $ 33,600 $ 30,174 Total Expenses $ 21,337 $ 19,488 Dividend Income $ 3,599 $ 3,740 Unrealized Holding Gains Arising During the Periods $ 13,988 $ -0- Net Income $ 27,814 $ 12,160 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 22,690 $ 7,782 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders Per Diluted Common Share $ 0.24 $ 0.10 FFO (1) $ 20,280 $ 18,090 FFO per Diluted Common Share (1) $ 0.21 $ 0.22 AFFO (1) $ 20,112 $ 17,708 AFFO per Diluted Common Share (1) $ 0.21 $ 0.22 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.17 $ 0.17









Weighted Avg. Diluted Common Shares Outstanding

95,759

80,889





Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018 Rental Revenue $ 132,524 $ 115,864 Reimbursement Revenue $ 25,998 $ 23,298 Lease Termination Income $ -0- $ 210 Net Operating Income (NOI) (1) $ 131,195 $ 114,772 Total Expenses $ 82,298 $ 71,733 Dividend Income $ 15,168 $ 13,121 Gain on Sale of Securities Transactions $ -0- $ 111 Unrealized Holding Gains (Losses) Arising During the Periods $ (24,680) $ -0- Gain on Sale of Real Estate Investments $ -0- $ 7,485 Net Income $ 29,800 $ 56,006 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 11,026 $ 38,815 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders Per Diluted Common Share $ 0.12 $ 0.49 FFO (1) $ 81,197 $ 69,841 FFO per Diluted Common Share (1) $ 0.87 $ 0.89 AFFO (1) $ 79,695 $ 68,375 AFFO per Diluted Common Share (1) $ 0.85 $ 0.87 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.68 $ 0.68









Weighted Avg. Diluted Common Shares Outstanding

93,485

78,802

A summary of significant balance sheet information as of September 30, 2019 and 2018 is as follows (in thousands):





September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Real Estate Investments $ 1,616,934 $ 1,512,513 Securities Available for Sale at Fair Value $ 185,250 $ 154,921 Total Assets $ 1,871,948 $ 1,718,378 Fixed Rate Mortgage Notes Payable, net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs $ 744,928 $ 711,546 Loans Payable $ 95,000 $ 186,609 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,011,043 $ 797,906

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, commented on the results for fiscal year 2019,

"While our reported results for fiscal year 2019 were modestly impacted by the timing of our equity issuance in October 2018 and by a 70-basis point reduction in our occupancy compared to the prior year, we expect the combination of our recent $81.5 million acquisition leased to Amazon for fifteen years, our $150.5 million acquisition pipeline comprising one million square feet, as well as a 30-basis point recovery in occupancy since the fiscal yearend to positively contribute to per share earnings and cash flow going forward. During the year, we accomplished the following: