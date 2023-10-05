Monmouth-Roseville High School welcomes two graduates into Hall of Achievement

Two Monmouth High School graduates who credit mathematics teacher Christine Watts as part of the foundation for their success were inducted into the Monmouth-Roseville Hall of Achievement on Sept. 23.

Amy Gebauer Sestito and Mike “Bo” Williams were inducted and retired teacher Jane Kellogg received the Distinguished Service Award.

In addition to working more than 30 years as a special education teacher in the district, Kellogg’s service includes providing one-on-one and small-group reading assistance, serving as an art presenter and assisting with the kindergarten lunch program.

The school district’s hall of achievement was established in 1992 by the Whiteman brothers – Don (who passed away earlier this year), Ralph and Dick – who all went through the Monmouth school system.

“A hall of achievement is psychologically different from a hall of fame,” said Ralph Whiteman, who oversaw the proceedings for the first 20 years before handing it off to Greg McClintock for the next 10 years. Former Monmouth-Roseville superintendent Don Daily now handles those duties. “Normally, you think of individuals being honored. We think of honorees inspiring students. ‘We were where you are today, and you can do it, too.’”

Amy Gebauer Sestito

After starting her career as an actuary at an insurance company, Amy Gebauer Sestito moved to a consulting role when she joined Aon Global Risk Consulting in 2003. Since then, she has focused on providing actuarial work to her clients at Aon and has also grown into a leadership role.

In 2022, Sestito was promoted to managing director, leading a team of nearly 100 consultants, focusing on strategy, career development programs and team engagement. She also manages the financial results of Aon’s nationwide actuarial practice while continuing to serve as the company’s connector for its Philadelphia office, driving teamwork with Aon groups in other cities.

Sestito regularly volunteers for community service and school events. An avid runner, she has participated in two New York City Marathon charity teams, completing both races, and she’s also completed the Philadelphia Marathon. Within her profession, she volunteers with the Casualty Actuarial Society, proctoring and grading actuarial exams. She is a fellow of that society, as well as a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

The 1992 Monmouth graduate credited Watts for starting her on the right path for her career in mathematics. She also praised her English teachers for developing her communication skills and her MHS coaches for the life lessons she learned through sports.

Sestito then studied at Illinois Wesleyan University, completing her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and risk management in 1996. She now lives in Churchville, Pennsylvania, with her husband and their son.

Mike “Bo” Williams

In 2005, Bo Williams founded Software Design Partners, and he serves as the company’s chief executive officer. Williams provides the company’s vision and direction while leading a team of talented and knowledgeable consultants who provide services for numerous vertical markets.

SDP delivers software solutions that improve productivity, increase efficiency, reduce risk and maximize IT investment value.

After studying electrical engineering at Southern Illinois University, where he minored in computer science and mathematics, Williams began his career as a senior software engineer for Boeing Aerospace, then worked for eight years as a software architect at two software consulting companies – G.A. Sullivan and Avanade.

The resident of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, has served his community as a sponsor and mentor, as a professional development speaker and as a youth coach.

After attending Immaculate Conception School for grades 1-8, Williams attended Monmouth High School, graduating in 1989. He credited Watts for pushing him and his classmates to learn and understand mathematic concepts at a deep level. He also credited science teacher Robert Miller for steering him toward electrical engineering and football coach Warren Dobry for modeling how to handle challenges with intelligence and composure.

Williams is married to another MHS graduate, the former Heather Sevick, and the couple has two adult children, who are both involved in engineering.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Monmouth-Roseville High School welcomes two graduates into Hall of Achievement