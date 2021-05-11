Monmouth woman arrested after car hits guardrail, goes down embankment in Livermore Falls

May 11—LIVERMORE FALLS — A Monmouth woman was charged Sunday night after the car she was driving on Route 133 crossed over the centerline, hit a guardrail, went down an embankment and struck some trees.

Sarah Jean, 41, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with one prior and operating without a license for violating conditions or restrictions on her license, police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Tuesday.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue was heading north on the road before it crossed into the southbound lane and struck the guardrail.

A witness told police officer Troy Reed the car was swerving all over the road prior to it going off the roadway in the vicinity of 686 Park St., which is also Route 133, Steward said.

The driver was uninjured and declined medical help, he said.

"The operator smelled of intoxicating liquor and had slurred speech and general lack of coordination," Steward said reading from Reed's report.

There was extensive damage to the guardrail and disabling damage to the vehicle with deployment of airbags.

Reed was assisted by Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded to the accident reported at 10:10 p.m.

Jean was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. She was released Monday on $300 bail, according to a corrections officer.

A conviction on the OUI charge is punishable by maximum 364 days in prison while a conviction of the operating without a license charge carries a maximum six months in jail.