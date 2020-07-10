Monochromatic Package spreads to Lincoln's Corsair, Nautilus, and Aviator







Lincoln is catering to buyers seeking a mostly chrome-free SUV by making the optional Monochromatic Package available on the Corsair, the Nautilus, and the Aviator. It was inaugurated by the Navigator in 2019.

Inspired by current trends in fashion and interior design, the Monochromatic Package bundles a darker grille, tinted emblems, body-colored mirrors, and darkened trim pieces all around. It also includes black 20- or 22-inch alloy wheels, depending on the model. Lincoln made no mention of modifications in the cabin.

2021 Corsair and 2021 Aviator buyers who tick the Monochromatic Package box will be asked to choose from three colors named Pristine White, Infinite Black, and Asher Gray, respectively. The Monochromatic-equipped 2020 Nautilus will exclusively be offered in Infinite Black, while the 2020 Navigator carries on with Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, and Infinite Black as its color options when buyers add the package.

Lincoln hopes expanding the Monochromatic Package's availability will allow its SUVs to keep building momentum, but pricing information hasn't been announced yet. For context, the chrome-free look costs $3,495 on the 2020 Navigator, and it's exclusively offered on the mid-range Reserve model priced at $83,665.

Like parent company Ford, Lincoln is increasingly reliant on its crossovers and SUVs. It confirmed its last two sedans, the MKZ and the Continental, will retire without a replacement in sight after the 2020 model year.





