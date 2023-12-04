After monolith fiasco, Bloomington proposes new design for northern gateway

A rendering of the redesigned sculpture that the city of Bloomington is proposing for its northern gateway.

The city of Bloomington plans to install 10-foot-tall limestone blocks with the lettering “Bloomington” to welcome people at the city's northern gateway — provided the public feedback is less venomous than toward the now-abandoned plans for a 40-foot monolith.

The limestone sculpture would be part of the city’s Bicentennial Project at the north end of Miller-Showers Park in the triangle of land between College Avenue, Walnut Street, and the Old State Road 37 crossover.

An overhead rendering of the existing Miller-Showers Park and a proposed redesign.

Tim Street, interim director of the parks department, said Friday the feedback to the monolith plans prompted city leaders to revert to an earlier design concept, provided by Indianapolis-based REA, the same firm that also designed the monolith.

The city will continue to seek input until Dec. 15, and Street said he hopes a decision will be made in the first quarter of next year.

Street said he expects the limestone to be sourced from a local quarry, though which one is still to be determined.

The letters on the limestone blocks would be backlit, and Street said colors could be changed during events, such as Indiana University home games, Earth Day and Pridefest.

The city said in a news release the project will include new sidewalks and curb ramps, a reconstructed “pedestrian refuge” in the Old Ind. 37 crossover and native plants and trees. The city said it would remove 18 trees, including invasive Callery pear trees and replant 26 trees.

Gerard Pannekoek, chair of the Bloomington Arts Commission, said he had no comment on the design as the commission’s stance is that the project does not conform with the commission’s definition of public art. You can find that definition on page 2 at this link: tinyurl.com/2s3n7xm4.

The Indiana Limestone Symposium could not be reached immediately on Friday.

The parks department's Facebook post about the new design elicited mixed responses Friday. Some people questioned the need and cost for the project and said the money might be spent better on the county jail or to help the homeless, though others wrote the redesign was “much better” than the monolith.

Street said he understands that some people are still wondering about the project’s origins and funding, but he said the city has appropriated the dollars for the gateway.

“We’re just trying to move forward and find a good solution for a gateway that welcomes people to Bloomington and that people can enjoy,” he said.

City of Bloomington has allotted $1.25M for the Bicentennial Project

The city has allotted $1.25 million for the gateway project and has paid REA $133,925 for research and design. Street said the firm has not been paid any additional dollars as the city used an earlier design the firm had submitted. However, he said if the city goes forward with the redesign, it likely will have to pay REA for additional work to produce a final design and construction documents.

Who will fabricate and install the sculpture would have to be determined after a public bidding process, Street said. The city had previously approved a contract with bo-mar Industries for structural design, fabrication and installation of the monolith, but the city has paid the company only $32,628 and won’t pay the company any more — unless it is involved in the fabrication/installation of the redesigned gateway.

A night rendering of a 40-foot-tall metal monolith tower that the city had planned to erect in Miller-Showers Park to welcome people to Bloomington.

The city also has signed a contract of $575,000 with Reed & Sons Construction for site work including sidewalk and paving improvements. Much of that work remains to be done, and Street said he expects the city to pay the company somewhere near the original amount.

City leaders began the project in 2018, the year that Bloomington celebrated its 200th birthday, and the gateway installation has been in the planning stage off and on for about five years.

Mayor John Hamilton, whose tenure will end on Dec. 31, recently described the proposed monolith as a “nod to our past and a gift to the future,” but the project elicited significant public backlash and had been ridiculed online as, among other things, a “knobelisk.”

City leaders in October relented, and announced “a modification in the timeline of the Bicentennial gateway project” so that the Bloomington Parks and Recreation staff could consider “feedback from the public.”

If you’d like to provide feedback on the redesign, you can participate in a survey here: tinyurl.com/53d4rnzz or you can email parks@bloomington.in.gov, call 812-349-3700 or mail a letter to Parks and Recreation, PO Box 848, Bloomington, IN 47402.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

