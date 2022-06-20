Monongahela police: Man charged after resisting arrest by using his head, smashing police car window

Monongahela City Police say a man repeatedly resisted arrest by using his head. 35-year-old Shawn Greenough was arrested on felony aggravated assault charges after a 911 call for a domestic violence situation.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at a Monongahela apartment, where a woman says Greenough assaulted her.

The responding officer reportedly had one of Greenough’s hands cuffed when the suspect turned around and head-butted him twice, in the ear and the forehead. Police say Greenough also hit his head on the wall, and then the police cruiser window, smashing it open.

“We never know what we are walking into ... especially if we don’t know people or their current issues,” said Sgt. Ryan Lenzi. “Often times police presence can threaten a subject’s perception of power and when that lack of control occurs, they are more likely to lash out on police and anybody else who is there.”

Greenough was taken to Monongahela Valley Hospital for his facial injuries, where police say he lashed out at medical teams and security guards.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida asked about any body cameras or video of the incidents. The Monongahela City Police Department does not have body cameras, but has applied for grants for them.

