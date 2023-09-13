Monongahela woman charged in death of 12-day-old baby

A Monongahela woman has been charged in connection to the death of her 12-day-old baby.

Darian Helmantoler, 22, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other charges, according to a report from Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh.

Monongahela police were called to a Chess Street apartment Tuesday for a report of an infant not breathing. The 911 dispatch center relayed that the caller was not communicating with dispatchers and was refusing CPR, according to the report.

While police were on the scene, Helmantoler indicated that if the baby was dead, then she wanted to go to jail, according to the report. The baby had blood on his head that appeared to be coming from his nose, according to the criminal complaint.

Helmantoler told investigators she was sleeping in bed with the baby after feeding him. She indicated she may have rolled onto the baby, the report states.

Helmantoler was denied bail and placed in the Washington County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

