Monongalia County grand jury indictments
Jan. 19—The following individuals were indicted by the January Monongalia County grand jury. An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
— Workman, Cynthia, uttering, forgery, conspiracy.
— Hylton, Paul, four counts uttering, four counts forgery, conspiracy.
— Luzader, James W., obtaining money by false pretenses — Matamala, Michael, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent, domestic assault — 3rd or subsequent, interference.
— Dorsey, David, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.
— Riley, Jeffrey Allen, multiple counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.
— Durr, Christopher Allen, recklessly fleeing from officers.
— Bland, Davina, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam.
— Reilly, Kyle, burglary.
— Lambert, Mark R., possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy.
— Lambert, Rebecca J., possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy.
— Courtney, Larry G., four counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes — 2nd or subsequent offense.
— Lamb, Deavan, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense.
— Mapp, Dylan Jordan, grand larceny.
— Hinzman, James Michael, receiving or possessing stolen property.
— Spiker, Vincent, possession of a stolen vehicle.
— Bielenstein, Adriana, malicious assault.
— Martin, Dale L., assault, domestic assault, three counts wanton endangerment.
— Switalski, Gregory L., driving while license revoked for DUI — 3rd or subsequent.
— Jenkins Jr., Rex C., recklessly fleeing from officers, fleeing from officers.
— Dragovich, Barry Eugene, multiple counts shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense, conspiracy, obstructing.
— George, Jewelie, multiple counts shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense, conspiracy.
— Yost, James, two counts shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense.
— Parker, Bryce Kent, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
— Hamlin, Matthew H., possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
— Tarpley, Malik M., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy.
— McClendon, Anthony W., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy.
— Shaver, Cheree B., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy, knowingly maintaining dwelling used for keeping or selling controlled substances.
— Triplett, Markita, strangulation, malicious assault.
— Gifford, Nicholas Scott, recklessly fleeing from officers, fleeing from officers, falsely reporting emergency incident.
— Franklin, Steven Shane, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, driving while license revoked for DUI.
— Jones, Kevin R., strangulation, domestic battery, prohibited person in possession of firearms.
— Sopuch, Ashton, distributing material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.
— Simpkins, Ronald S., sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, first degree sexual assault.
— Simpkins, Ronald S., sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, first degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, second degree sexual assault.
— Loring, Morgan, three counts third degree sexual assault, soliciting minor via computer, violation of protective order.
— White, William Michael, concealment or removal or minor child from custodian.
— Bittinger, Jessica L., two counts recklessly fleeing from officers, fleeing while under the influence of controlled substances.
— Rodriguez, Jose, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, driving while license revoked for DUI.
— Trefz, Andrew Kyle, access device fraud, five counts attempted access device fraud.
— Mosely, Phillip S., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
— Tennant, Matthew Blake, grand larceny, breaking and entering of a vehicle.
— Odivbri, Ovie Charles, fraudulent scheme, possession of a counterfeit check.
— Tulshi, Ganesh Singh, burglary, violation of protective order.
— Rose, Christopher Paul, soliciting a minor via computer.
— Carr, Jeremy M., entering without breaking, conspiracy, petit larceny.
— Anthony, Zachary A., entering without breaking, conspiracy, petit larceny.
— Blake, Erica Nicole, grand larceny, conspiracy.
— Spell, Daniel Earl, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent, destruction of property.
— Sutherland, Andrew, attempted grand larceny, entering without breaking.
— Cole, Sandra Eden, transferring or bringing stolen property from another state, possession of a stolen vehicle.
— Higginbotham, Shawn M., strangulation, domestic battery.
— Miller, Gregory Dean, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes — 2nd or subsequent.
— Waddy, Tre Tramal, attempted first degree murder.
— Wilson, Robert L., grand larceny.
— Evans, Alicia M., grand larceny.
— Burns, Dennis Sean, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent.
— Elli, Anthony Wendell, attempted grand larceny, conspiracy, destruction of property.
— Neal, David Fontaine, strangulation, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent, brandishing deadly weapon.
— Myers, Steven M., burglary.
— Yost, Elizabeth, embezzlement.
— Klobchar, David William, six counts entering without breaking, grand larceny.
— Cortright, Laurel V., domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent.
— Yancey, Justin Xavier, strangulation, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent.
— Sheff Jr., Ronnie Eugene, possession of a stolen vehicle.
— George, James Louis, three counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.
— Hill, Joseph Lee Allen, strangulation, domestic battery.
— Shaw, Ryan R., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
— Bess, Alyssa D., malicious assault, two counts battery.
— McDaniel, Logan, grand larceny.
— Lawson, Tamar N., possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy.
— Brock, Jacquan M., possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy.
— Filer, Jon C., embezzlement, fraudulent scheme.
— Taylor, Michael Lee, driving while license revoked for DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense.
— Tennant, Matthew Blake, grand larceny, conspiracy, breaking and entering of a vehicle.
— Allen Sr., David Duane, grand larceny, conspiracy, breaking and entering of a vehicle.
— Trifu, Sandrino, entering without breaking, grand larceny, conspiracy.
— Hardman, Tyler Ray, distribution and /or displays to minors of obscene matter.
— Dunn, Sharon Kay, four counts battery of a disabled child.
— Smith, Hunter, two counts second degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse.
— Shehan, Peyton Tyler, strangulation, suffocation, domestic battery, unlawful restraint.
— Gibson, Emmanuel D., recklessly fleeing from officers, fleeing while under the influence of controlled substances, fleeing from officers, prohibited possession of a firearm, prohibited possession of concealed firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
— Haseleu, Amandaria D., recklessly fleeing from officers.
— Tillman, Rashawn Javon, grand larceny.
— George, Jewelie L., two counts shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense, conspiracy.
— McDaniel, Logan, access device fraud.
— Fortune, Tylor, second degree arson, breaking and entering, destruction of property.
— Smith, Courtney D., strangulation, domestic battery, interfering with emergency communications.
— Switalski, Gregory L., driving while license revoked for DUI — 3rd or subsequent.
— Glover, Dennie L., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, prohibited possession of a firearm.