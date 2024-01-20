Monongalia County grand jury indictments

Jan. 19—The following individuals were indicted by the January Monongalia County grand jury. An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

— Workman, Cynthia, uttering, forgery, conspiracy.

— Hylton, Paul, four counts uttering, four counts forgery, conspiracy.

— Luzader, James W., obtaining money by false pretenses — Matamala, Michael, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent, domestic assault — 3rd or subsequent, interference.

— Dorsey, David, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.

— Riley, Jeffrey Allen, multiple counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.

— Durr, Christopher Allen, recklessly fleeing from officers.

— Bland, Davina, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam.

— Reilly, Kyle, burglary.

— Lambert, Mark R., possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy.

— Lambert, Rebecca J., possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy.

— Courtney, Larry G., four counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes — 2nd or subsequent offense.

— Lamb, Deavan, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense.

— Mapp, Dylan Jordan, grand larceny.

— Hinzman, James Michael, receiving or possessing stolen property.

— Spiker, Vincent, possession of a stolen vehicle.

— Bielenstein, Adriana, malicious assault.

— Martin, Dale L., assault, domestic assault, three counts wanton endangerment.

— Jenkins Jr., Rex C., recklessly fleeing from officers, fleeing from officers.

— Dragovich, Barry Eugene, multiple counts shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense, conspiracy, obstructing.

— George, Jewelie, multiple counts shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense, conspiracy.

— Yost, James, two counts shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense.

— Parker, Bryce Kent, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

— Hamlin, Matthew H., possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

— Tarpley, Malik M., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy.

— McClendon, Anthony W., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy.

— Shaver, Cheree B., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy, knowingly maintaining dwelling used for keeping or selling controlled substances.

— Triplett, Markita, strangulation, malicious assault.

— Gifford, Nicholas Scott, recklessly fleeing from officers, fleeing from officers, falsely reporting emergency incident.

— Franklin, Steven Shane, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, driving while license revoked for DUI.

— Jones, Kevin R., strangulation, domestic battery, prohibited person in possession of firearms.

— Sopuch, Ashton, distributing material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— Simpkins, Ronald S., sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, first degree sexual assault.

— Loring, Morgan, three counts third degree sexual assault, soliciting minor via computer, violation of protective order.

— White, William Michael, concealment or removal or minor child from custodian.

— Bittinger, Jessica L., two counts recklessly fleeing from officers, fleeing while under the influence of controlled substances.

— Rodriguez, Jose, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, driving while license revoked for DUI.

— Trefz, Andrew Kyle, access device fraud, five counts attempted access device fraud.

— Mosely, Phillip S., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

— Tennant, Matthew Blake, grand larceny, breaking and entering of a vehicle.

— Odivbri, Ovie Charles, fraudulent scheme, possession of a counterfeit check.

— Tulshi, Ganesh Singh, burglary, violation of protective order.

— Rose, Christopher Paul, soliciting a minor via computer.

— Carr, Jeremy M., entering without breaking, conspiracy, petit larceny.

— Anthony, Zachary A., entering without breaking, conspiracy, petit larceny.

— Blake, Erica Nicole, grand larceny, conspiracy.

— Spell, Daniel Earl, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent, destruction of property.

— Sutherland, Andrew, attempted grand larceny, entering without breaking.

— Cole, Sandra Eden, transferring or bringing stolen property from another state, possession of a stolen vehicle.

— Higginbotham, Shawn M., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Miller, Gregory Dean, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes — 2nd or subsequent.

— Waddy, Tre Tramal, attempted first degree murder.

— Wilson, Robert L., grand larceny.

— Evans, Alicia M., grand larceny.

— Burns, Dennis Sean, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent.

— Elli, Anthony Wendell, attempted grand larceny, conspiracy, destruction of property.

— Neal, David Fontaine, strangulation, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent, brandishing deadly weapon.

— Myers, Steven M., burglary.

— Yost, Elizabeth, embezzlement.

— Klobchar, David William, six counts entering without breaking, grand larceny.

— Cortright, Laurel V., domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent.

— Yancey, Justin Xavier, strangulation, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent.

— Sheff Jr., Ronnie Eugene, possession of a stolen vehicle.

— George, James Louis, three counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.

— Hill, Joseph Lee Allen, strangulation, domestic battery.

— Shaw, Ryan R., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

— Bess, Alyssa D., malicious assault, two counts battery.

— McDaniel, Logan, grand larceny.

— Lawson, Tamar N., possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy.

— Brock, Jacquan M., possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy.

— Filer, Jon C., embezzlement, fraudulent scheme.

— Taylor, Michael Lee, driving while license revoked for DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense.

— Tennant, Matthew Blake, grand larceny, conspiracy, breaking and entering of a vehicle.

— Allen Sr., David Duane, grand larceny, conspiracy, breaking and entering of a vehicle.

— Trifu, Sandrino, entering without breaking, grand larceny, conspiracy.

— Hardman, Tyler Ray, distribution and /or displays to minors of obscene matter.

— Dunn, Sharon Kay, four counts battery of a disabled child.

— Smith, Hunter, two counts second degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse.

— Shehan, Peyton Tyler, strangulation, suffocation, domestic battery, unlawful restraint.

— Gibson, Emmanuel D., recklessly fleeing from officers, fleeing while under the influence of controlled substances, fleeing from officers, prohibited possession of a firearm, prohibited possession of concealed firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

— Haseleu, Amandaria D., recklessly fleeing from officers.

— Tillman, Rashawn Javon, grand larceny.

— George, Jewelie L., two counts shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense, conspiracy.

— McDaniel, Logan, access device fraud.

— Fortune, Tylor, second degree arson, breaking and entering, destruction of property.

— Smith, Courtney D., strangulation, domestic battery, interfering with emergency communications.

— Glover, Dennie L., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, prohibited possession of a firearm.