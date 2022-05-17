Monongalia County May indictments

May 17—The second Monongalia County grand jury of 2022 returned indictments for the following individuals:

— Hamilton, Brian E., breaking and entering, petit larceny.

— Vallelonga, Austin, access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

— Wren, Maranda, access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

— Marcum, Justin A., robbery in the first degree, assault during commission of a felony, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

— Kont, Necmettin, second degree sexual assault.

— Friday, James Edward, threat of terrorist acts.

— Wallace II, Richard Allen, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third or subsequent offense, DUI — second offense, receiving or transferring stolen property.

— Lincoln, John Ralph, two counts grand larceny, two counts destruction of property.

— Okoli, Vincent Dave Chukwudi, two counts burglary, two counts grand larceny, destruction of property.

— Weems-Johnson Sr., Ryan J., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

— Johnson, Virgil L., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Howard, Daniel Frank, fleeing in vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, DUI.

— Wilson, Christopher Michael, recklessly fleeing from an officer, fleeing from an officer.

— Matheny, Delores, two counts financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, two counts forgery, two counts uttering, fraudulent scheme.

— Elliot, Jacob Douglas, two counts breaking and entering, petit larceny, shoplifting.

— Thomas, Jacob Creed, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, receiving or transferring stolen goods.

— Frum, Jonathan C., DUI — third offense, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third offense.

— Willard, Brian Lee, escape.

— Trentini, Joseph C., possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

— Sandi, Nadia, embezzlement, access device fraud.

— O'Dell, Steven Sylvester, two counts access device fraud.

— Hicks, Ralph W., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third offense, forgery of a public record.

— Wilson, Benjamin Lee, kidnapping, robbery in the first degree, assault during commission of a felony, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

— Wilson, William Matthew, kidnapping, robbery in the first degree, assault during commission of a felony, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

— Howell, Michael S., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Ross, Christopher, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Lawson, Tamar N., possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

— Rile, Brendan Thomas, burglary, destruction of property.

— Cole, Oliver, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

— Mason, Anthony, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

— Salisbury, Rachel E., possession with intent to deliver heroin, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Wasco, Chad A., possession with intent to deliver heroin, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Killeen, Amanda, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny or entering without breaking, fraudulent scheme, entering without breaking.

— Fugatte Jr., Robert, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny or entering without breaking, entering without breaking.

— Pierce, Stephen Anthony, burglary.

— Forquer, Holly Maria, shoplifting — third or subsequent offense.

— Mayle, Michael Dante, breaking and entering.

— Lohr, Michael Todd, forgery of a public record, possession of methamphetamine, possession of percocet.

— Gordon, Richard Glen, shoplifting — third or subsequent offense.

— Martines, Kara Nichole, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, shoplifting — second offense.

— Angelo, Brandon Lee, recklessly fleeing from an officer, possessing /receiving stolen vehicle.

— Curry, Dillan L., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third offense, crash involving damage to vehicle.

— Arbogast, Louis, concealing stolen property.

— Bennett, Brandon, soliciting a minor via computer.

— Gordon, Jaelen R., possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

— Plavi, Lawrence M., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third offense.

— Seals-Sochko, Tanasia D., destruction of property.

— Spencer, Keith A., wanton endangerment involving a firearm, brandishing deadly weapon, domestic assault.

— Glover, Danny Lee, robbery in the second degree, two counts grand larceny, breaking and entering, fraudulent scheme.

— Estep, Michael Alan, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine.

— Plavi, Lawrence M., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third or subsequent offense, recklessly fleeing from an officer.

— Lopez, Wilber Alberto, malicious assault, criminal entry of an automobile.

— Hurd, Dwight A., four counts delivery of a fentanyl, two counts delivery of cocaine, five counts conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Warnick, Bradley Aaron, delivery of methamphetamine.

— Irvin, John Michael, burglary.

— Chipps, Matthew Jared, receiving or transferring stolen goods.

— Leggett, Joshua Robert, grand larceny, shoplifting — third or subsequent offense, obstruction.

— Jackson, Robin Limuel, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third offense, DUI, possession of controlled substance without valid prescription.

— Coleman, Daeshawn Martin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

— McGough, William Joseph, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes as a sexual offender — second or subsequent offense.

— McGough, William, sexual abuse of a child by a guardian, custodian, or person of trust, third degree sexual abuse.

— Bair III, Wayne Sherman, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes as a sexual offender.

— Harner, Travis Alan, obtaining money by false pretenses.

— Gill, Michael D., domestic battery — third or subsequent offense.

— Snyder, Andrew C., prohibited person in possession of firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Richardson, Kristin A., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

— Manning, Myron A., possession with intent to deliver heroin.

— Shaffer, Kyle W., burglary, petit larceny, obstructing an officer.

— Blosser, Aron Wayne, child abuse resulting in injury, domestic battery, domestic assault.

— Hrischisce II, Shawn Michael, attempted first degree murder, two counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

— Velazquez, Caleb M., possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

— Jones, Shane David, obtaining money by false pretenses.

— Smallwood, Tyler Jordan, malicious assault, conspiracy to commit malicious assault.

— Powell, Tyele Ashaun, malicious assault, conspiracy to commit malicious assault.

— Niang, Ibrahima, malicious assault, conspiracy to commit malicious assault.

— Coates, Shelton K., burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, fleeing from an officer.

— Jones, Joshua C., burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary.

— Anyetei-Sowah, Jonathan, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary.

— Hartman, Frederick Christopher, DUI — third offense, no vehicle insurance.

— Ammons, Shania N., grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

— Britton, Ashton, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

— Lincoln, John Ralph, breaking and entering.

— Bin-Ali, Abdulazim Hasan, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Stickley, Jeremy A., possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Sinclair, Kim Allen, embezzlement, falsifying accounts, fraudulent use of a credit card, fraudulent scheme, conspiracy to commit a fraudulent scheme.

— Blosser, Casey Nelson, fraudulent scheme, conspiracy to commit a fraudulent scheme.

— Allen Jr., Robert D., two counts delivery of heroin, delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

— Allman II, Ronald Hill, attempt to disarm a correctional officer, unlawful assault on a correctional employee, attempted escape.

— Arbogast, Louis M., breaking and entering, grand larceny.

— Murray, Amber Marie, failure to appear.

— McIntyre, Andrew, domestic assault — third offense.

— Rhoe, Austin M., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third offense.

— Earnest, Clara Ann, malicious assault.

— Ingram, Kenneth, distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

— Sparico, Andrew, two counts uttering, forgery.

— Adkinson, David W., shoplifting — third offense.

— Meredith, Anthony Joseph, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, attempted fraudulent scheme, conspiracy to commit criminal entry of an automobile.

— Riel, Christopher Joseph, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, conspiracy to commit criminal entry of an automobile.

— Ford Sr., Terry L., malicious assault, domestic battery — third or subsequent offense, burglary.

— Twyman, Savannah Renee, malicious assault.

— Cordoba, Heriberto F., DUI — third offense, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — second offense.

— Ray, Seth, second degree sexual assault.

— Dupont, Jenny Elaine, four counts shoplifting — third or subsequent offense.

— Condupa, Amy Jo, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Lohr, Michael Todd, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third or subsequent offense.

— Dixon, Brandon Joseph, two counts burglary, two counts domestic assault, two counts violation of a protective order.

— Legg, Randall, two counts second degree sexual assaut, first degree sexual abuse.

— Blosser, Kenneth Wayne, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third or subsequent offense.

— Savage, Douglas J., four counts sexual abuse / assault of a child by a guardian, custodian, or person of trust.

— Adams, Richard P., three counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, three counts first degree sexual abuse.

— Walter, Kyliene Elizabeth, embezzlement.

— Peacher Jr., Robert Garrett, burglary, first degree sexual assault, strangulation, domestic battery, harassment.

— Wagner, Colby J., wanton endangerment involving a firearm, battery.

— Walls, Garrett, six counts sexual assault in the first degree, three counts sexual assault in the third degree.

— Riccelli, Gino M., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Sandi, Nadia C., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Cole, Oliver, burglary, petit larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary.

— Mason, Anthony, burglary, petit larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary.

— Arbogast, Misty Lea, fraudulent scheme.

