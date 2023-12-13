Monroe airport not seeing spike in holiday travel, but flights are 'fairly full'

Travelers wait for their luggage in Terminal 4 on Nov. 22, 2023, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

With holiday season in full swing, families and individuals are busy making plans to get home or visit for the holidays.

However, airport director Charles Butcher said they are not seeing any more travel than usual.

"Our flights are fairly full," Butcher said. "That's a good thing but she [Delta station manager] didn't know if it could be attributed to the Christmas season or not. I talked to the American [Airlines] station manager as well and he did not see any major uptick during the holiday season other than it's just our flights are fairly full."

Although some of the larger airports have most likely experienced heavy traffic, Butcher said, the Monroe airport has never experienced a lot of heavy traffic but most of their flights continue to be relatively full.

The airport lost some traffic in January 2022 when United Airlines discontinued service due to the effects of COVID-19 on the air service industry. United had three scheduled flights to Houston per day.

However, Butcher said American and Delta Airlines have been flying in larger aircraft both with first-class service.

"We went from 50 seaters and now we're flying 90 and 100 seater aircrafts," Butcher said. "That's definitely been a plus for us."

An estimated 55.4 million Americans were expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to the AAA, which was an increase of 6.6 percent compared to 2022 and the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinson and on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Is Monroe airport seeing an influx of flights during the holidays?