Monroe approves contract for new Public Safety Department cameras, TASERs

MONROE — Stressing the need for more reliable transparency, the Monroe Public Safety Department is making an upgrade to its current technology for body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, and TASERs for officers.

The Monroe City Council unanimously approved a new contract for $794,705.39 between the Public Safety Department and Axon Enterprise during Monday's regularly scheduled meeting.

Representatives from Axon gave a presentation ahead of the meeting during the council's work session. Public Safety Director Chad Tolstedt also spoke about his department's current technological shortcomings and why the change was necessary. The council voted to move approval of the contract to Monday's council agenda following the presentation.

Tolstedt said that the current technology offered by Pro-Vision is long overdue for an update. That license started in 2020 and ends in November 2024.

Officers have reported that the current body cameras suffer from unexplainable shutoffs and audio failure, or occasionally fall off during critical moments. Loss of video, unreliable uploading, and unstable software also has hurt the department.

The city's current cameras have a 50 percent failure rate within two years of service, Tolstedt said.

"That means the video that was once captured or should have been captured is gone," Tolstedt said. "It's no longer available to us. It cannot be used as evidence, cannot be used to absolve our officers or give an accurate account because it no longer exists.

"It breaks trust and legitimacy with our citizens. It hurts our transparency effect when we don't have these things."

Tolstedt shared a photo of a recent high-speed car chase between Ohio State Police and a suspect wanted for carjacking and murder in Monroe. The photo, taken from the police cruiser's in-car camera, shows the suspect pointing a gun out the driver's side window toward officers.

"(They) were being pursued after committing murder here in the City of Monroe," Tolstedt said. "Without the in-car cameras, we lose that critical piece of evidence here. ... We would not have captured that with just a body-worn camera. More than likely we would've seen the steering wheel of a police car rather than a suspect pointing a gun at police officers."

Axon is headquartered in Arizona and started in 1993 to develop TASERs for law enforcement agencies. The company has expanded to body cams, in-car cameras, connected software, and 24/7 customer support.

The five-year contract with Axon comes with 36 body cams, 18 in-car camera systems, and 39 TASERs. That also includes department training, third-party data storage, and two rounds of refresh that will replace the cameras twice during the contract period at no charge.

In-car camera footage is uploaded automatically through the system's cellular technology. Body cam footage is uploaded after being plugged into the charging dock at the station.

"We want the officer to be able to go onto the scene, handle that scene, not worry about having to fiddle with the camera on his chest or the camera in his car," Axon Account Executive Kenny Thomas said to the council. "Capture that whole scene from beginning to end, come back to the station to write the report and worry as little as possible about these extra steps."

Funding for the project would come from the city's Capital Improvement Plan budget.

City Manager David Robison put his support behind the project. He said that he has worked with Axon in the past at other police departments. Robinson has served with the police departments in both Belleville and Dearborn.

"I think that it creates a level of trust and allows for checks and balances with the administration of the police department," Robinson said. "... I think it really is a vital program for our public safety and I support it 100 percent."

