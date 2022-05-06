Monroe arrested for trafficking meth

May 5—David Wayne Monroe, 60, of Ardmore, is currently being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $101,000 bond for drug related charges.

On April 27, 2022, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a home located in the 24000 block of 7th St. in Ardmore.

As a result of the search warrant, approximately one-quarter pound of methamphetamine was located during the search.

"I commend the dedication of our Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team for continuing to diligently work on these cases to remove these dangerous drugs from our streets," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.

Monroe has been charged with the following:

* Drug trafficking

* Possession of drug paraphernalia