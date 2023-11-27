Monroe begins interviewing city manager candidates

Nov. 27—MONROE — City Council has called several special meetings to interview candidates for the city manager's job.

William "Bill" Brock, who served as city manager for 20 years, the longest tenure of any Butler County city manager, announced his resignation in July. Brock has accepted a position with the engineering firm CT Consultants in Blue Ash.

Monroe City Council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. today in the Council Library, 233 S. Main St. This meeting will be held in executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee, said Angela S. Wasson, clerk of council.

A similar meeting has been set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, she said in an email.

In August, the city hired Management Advisory Group out of Westerville, Ohio, to conduct an executive search services to find the next city anager at a cost of $22,500.

At the time, representatives said they hoped to select a city manager in November and have them begin their duties by mid-December. The city manager is appointed by the seven-person City Council that will approve the expected three-year contract that will pay between $135,000 to $175,000 annually.

Until that candidate is hired, Assistant City Manager Kacey Waggaman is serving as acting city manager, according to a city ordinance.

According to the 2020 census, 36% of Monroe adults had earned a bachelor's degree, the median household income was $93,404 and the median single family home value was $201,800.

The city operates with a 2023 annual budget of $65 million, a general funds budget of $18 million, and an annual capital capital fund program of $5 million.