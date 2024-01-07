MONROE COUNTY — Area Kroger stores will be collecting food for Gleaners

The Kroger Co. of Michigan and Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan are holding food collection events at southeastern Michigan Kroger stores this month. Several area stores are taking part.

Food collected during a previous Monroe County food drive is shown. Kroger and Gleaners are collecting food at the Monroe and Brownstown Township Kroger stores this month.

Collections will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6-7 at the Brownstown Township Kroger stores, 23849 W. Road and 20645 Gibraltar Road.

Collections will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27-28 at the two Monroe stores, 850 W. Monroe St. and 3833 N. Dixie Highway.

Customers can drop off nonperishable food items and personal care items, which will be given to Gleaners.

Food needed include: canned meats and fish, canned fruits and vegetables, hearty soups, dried whole-grain pasta and rice, baby foods and formula, cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, peanut butter in plastic jars, jelly in plastic jars, pancakes, baking mixes, and Ensure and other nutrition supplement drinks.

Gleaners asks customers to donate items in boxes, cans or plastic containers to prevent breakage.

The food collection events are part of the Kroger Co.’s plan to end hunger in local communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

Last year, the Kroger and Gleaners campaign collected more than 212,000 pounds of food.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe, Brownstown Kroger stores collecting for Gleaners