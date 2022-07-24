Monroe businesses damaged; man with bat runs, is arrested

Jeremy Lang

MONROE TOWNSHIP -- A man wielding a ball bat was arrested after he allegedly damaged several businesses in Monroe Township and fled from law enforcement early Friday morning.

The suspect briefly escaped pursuit but eventually was captured while trying to scale a privacy fence in a neighborhood.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported the suspect, identified as Jeremy Lang, 34, of Frenchtown Township, was arraigned in First District Court on criminal charges and remains lodged in the Monroe County Jail.

Around 3 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to an alarm at a business in the 14000 block of Laplaisance Road. Upon arrival, troopers discovered broken glass and suspected the business was intentionally damaged. As a result, sheriff’s deputies began checking other area businesses.

Deputies Skyler Riffle and Samantha Pitzen located several broken windows to a business in the 13000 block of South Dixie Highway. As the deputies proceeded through the parking lot, they discovered broken glass from two vehicles parked in the lot. The deputies then encountered a suspect dressed in dark clothing holding a baseball bat. The suspect immediately fled on foot and deputies gave chase.

The suspect was able to elude capture in the 5900 block of Vandercook Street. A perimeter was quickly created and the sheriff’s K9 handler and drone operator responded. About 20 minutes later, the suspect was spotted in the neighborhood behind the business and he fled again.

This time, Deputy Pitzen quickly closed the distance and was able to grab onto the suspect’s foot preventing him from jumping over a privacy fence. Deputy Dominic Flint arrived and assisted in taking the man into custody without further incident.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail for resisting and obstructing police. He is also under investigation for damage to multiple businesses dating back to March 17, 2022.

Anyone with information related to this incident, or any other incident involving damage to Monroe Township businesses, are asked to call Detective Mike Swiercz of the sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

